Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list





The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner to share his reading list (scroll up to listen).

The list:

Noise: A flaw in human judgment by Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize-winning author of Thinking, Fast and Slow

Amazon Unbound by Brad Stone

Rationality: What it is, why it seems scarce, why it matters by Steven Pinker

OTK: Ottolenghi Test Kitchen

My Life in Full by Indra Nooyi

The Master: The brilliant career of Rodger Federer by Christopher Clarey

Choose Possibility: Take risks and thrive by Sukhinder Singh Cassidy

Rise: The story of Siya Kolisi

Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn

The Powerful and the Damned: Private diaries in turbulent times by Lionel Barber

