Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner to share his reading list (scroll up to listen).
The list:
-
Noise: A flaw in human judgment by Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize-winning author of Thinking, Fast and Slow
-
Amazon Unbound by Brad Stone
-
Rationality: What it is, why it seems scarce, why it matters by Steven Pinker
-
OTK: Ottolenghi Test Kitchen
-
My Life in Full by Indra Nooyi
-
The Master: The brilliant career of Rodger Federer by Christopher Clarey
-
Choose Possibility: Take risks and thrive by Sukhinder Singh Cassidy
-
Rise: The story of Siya Kolisi
-
Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn
-
The Powerful and the Damned: Private diaries in turbulent times by Lionel Barber
Click here for a recent LinkedIn post by Kallner entitled “Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body – my holiday reading list”
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55420653_pile-of-books-on-wooden-table-education-and-reading-concept-toned-picture.html
