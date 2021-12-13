Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
Purchase of new BMW for KZN Education MEC Mshengu unlawful - Mkhwebane The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department bought the BMW X4 in December 2019 despite a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 being avail... 13 December 2021 5:45 PM
Investigation on data breach of property owners is ongoing - Standard Bank John Perlman chats to Standard Bank e-commerce and digital head Andrew van der Hoven to explain the data breach. 13 December 2021 4:04 PM
View all Local
New Joburg safety MMC David Tembe on a mission to restore dignity of JMPD Newly elected community safety MMC David Tembe gives an update on things he will tackle in his new role. 13 December 2021 3:44 PM
DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee The mayor said parties that did not get MMC positions will be accommodated within the 17 chairperson positions. 13 December 2021 1:43 PM
Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse? Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway. 13 December 2021 8:03 AM
View all Politics
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Business
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Gugulethu Ndzendze's rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 December 2021 8:21 AM
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen t... 10 December 2021 2:52 PM
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2021 8:30 AM
View all Entertainment
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

13 December 2021 8:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Hylton Kallner
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
discovery bank

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asked Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner to share his reading list (scroll up to listen).

© gregorylee/123rf.com

The list:

  • Noise: A flaw in human judgment by Daniel Kahneman, the Nobel Prize-winning author of Thinking, Fast and Slow

  • Amazon Unbound by Brad Stone

  • Rationality: What it is, why it seems scarce, why it matters by Steven Pinker

  • OTK: Ottolenghi Test Kitchen

  • My Life in Full by Indra Nooyi

  • The Master: The brilliant career of Rodger Federer by Christopher Clarey

  • Choose Possibility: Take risks and thrive by Sukhinder Singh Cassidy

  • Rise: The story of Siya Kolisi

  • Masters of Scale by Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn

  • The Powerful and the Damned: Private diaries in turbulent times by Lionel Barber

Click here for a recent LinkedIn post by Kallner entitled “Reading is to the mind what exercise is to the body – my holiday reading list


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list




13 December 2021 8:30 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Hylton Kallner
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
discovery bank

More from Business Books

Money and trust in banks are ending - cryptocurrencies as solution is a fallacy

6 December 2021 8:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews David Buckham about his book “The End of Money".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to conquer fear and practice courage in a world gone mad

29 November 2021 8:10 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Ryan Holiday about his book "Courage is Calling: Fortune Favours the Brave".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Austerity – it sometimes works, and sometimes doesn’t

22 November 2021 7:49 PM

Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga reviews “Austerity: When It Works and When It Doesn't” by Carlo Favero.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Exhausted? Make it effortless – it doesn’t have to be this hard

15 November 2021 7:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interview regular book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why $1.2 trillion in aid to Africa failed to lift it out of poverty

1 November 2021 7:56 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Greg Mills about his book "Expensive Poverty: Why Aid Fails and How It Can Work".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Building meaningful relationships is the road to success – and happiness

25 October 2021 7:44 PM

Ian Mann (Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Social Chemistry: Decoding the Patterns of Human Connection" by Marissa King.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Zondo will succeed if people in power don't try and stop it' - Angelo Agrizzi

19 October 2021 7:54 PM

Whistleblower and former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi talks to Bruce Whitfield about his latest tell-all book 'Surviving the Beast'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Get rich by investing globally – a guide for beginners on how to invest overseas

11 October 2021 7:25 PM

Warren Ingram discusses his book "Global Investing Made Easy: Your Wealth-creating Guide to International Markets".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] 'If serving is beneath you, then leadership is beyond you'

4 October 2021 8:02 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Sorbet Group founder Ian Fuhr about his book "Cultureneering: Culture, Diversity and Customer Service".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BOOK REVIEW] Tech will create more wealth in next 10 years than in the past 100

27 September 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield asks Pauli van Wyk to review “The Future Is Faster Than You Think" by authors Peter H Diamandis and Steven Kotler.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA gets the lion's share as Mpho Phalatse announces Joburg mayoral committee

Politics

New Joburg safety MMC David Tembe on a mission to restore dignity of JMPD

Politics

R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng police investigate after GBV suspect released without victim's knowledge

13 December 2021 7:35 PM

EC on cusp of COVID 4th wave as infection numbers increase

13 December 2021 7:07 PM

Elon Musk named 'Time' magazine person of the year

13 December 2021 6:43 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA