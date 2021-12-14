New War Room in City of Joburg set to fight corruption launched





A team of investigators is on a hunt for corrupt officials.

A new 'War Room' equipped with high-tech capabilities will shine a spotlight on crime in the City of Johannesburg.

Bongani Bingwa chats to former Hawks general who is now head of the City of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services Shadrack Sibiya to give more insight on the 'war room'.

This will give us the opportunity to know what is happening in the city, and this unit will have teeth to fight corruption. Shadrack Sibiya, Forensic and investigation services head - City of Johannesburg

He adds that he is encouraged by the support that the unit has received from the mayor to go after corrupt officials.

Listen below to the full conversation: