Decision to end Zimbabwean Exemption Permit has not changed - Aaron Motsoaledi
The Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department has not withdrawn its directive to end the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit.
The government has taken a decision not renew temporary permits of around 200,000 Zimbabweans working in the country when their visas expire.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Motsoaledi says the directive has not been withdrawn.
There should not be any impression that the decision about terminating the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit and then giving them a 12 month grace period to apply for other statuses, the is no withdrawal of that decision.Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Department of Home Affairs
We have withdrawn a circular which was issued by the officials in the department after a Cabinet decision, a circular which purports to explain what the banks must do. That circular was wrong, it caused more confusion.Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Department of Home Affairs
The initial decision to end the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit has not changed.Aaron Motsoaledi, Minister - Department of Home Affairs
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kunilanskap/kunilanskap1710/kunilanskap171000307/88718740-zimbabwe-flag-against-city-blurred-background-at-sunrise-backlight.jpg
