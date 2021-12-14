[WATCH] 'We ate Marijuana thinking it’s morogo', leaves us in stitches





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Gugulethu Ndzendze's rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria goes viral

'We ate Marijuana thinking it’s morogo', leaves us in stitches

Social media is in stitches after a video of a family having eaten dagga thinking it was spinach goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: