[WATCH] 'We ate Marijuana thinking it’s morogo', leaves us in stitches
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
RELATED: Gugulethu Ndzendze's rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria goes viral
'We ate Marijuana thinking it’s morogo', leaves us in stitches
Social media is in stitches after a video of a family having eaten dagga thinking it was spinach goes viral.
Watch the video below:
No ways man 😭😭😭 https://t.co/LWkH2zTmd0 pic.twitter.com/pWxAGeICmq— Management👑💎 (@ipelenglola) December 13, 2021
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
Source : https://twitter.com/ipelenglola/status/1470324595693703169
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] GBV victim taking to social media to try get help goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Gugulethu Ndzendze's rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Writing music kept me sane when lockdown began - Kiruna-Lind Devar
The musician told Relebogile Mabotja on Unplugged that she has been writing music for a long time but became tolerable to listen to this year.Read More
Creepy man puts note under doors to find woman he met in lift goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
Woman buying house that keeps breaking down goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza
Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author.Read More
Prince Kaybee Twitter post on lobola has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Woman sending husband to dermatologist with moles circled goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Daughter hiding mom's money to keep safe has everyone talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More