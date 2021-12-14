[WATCH] GBV victim taking to social media to try get help goes viral





GBV victim taking to social media to try get help goes viral

Social media is talking after a GBV victim took to the socials to try and get her abuser arrested has gone viral.

Watch the video below:

Spread the word 🙏 pic.twitter.com/wD25XKL59g — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) December 12, 2021

