Gov must give us power and support to govern initiation schools - Contralesa
The number of young initiates who have died in the Eastern Cape during the December initiation season has risen to 23 this week.
Eastern Cape officials say they are concerned by the rising number of initiate deaths during this summer season.
RELATED: Contralesa to ensure incident-free initiation season amid looming third wave
Speaking to Clement Manyathela Eastern Cape Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa (Contralesa) general secretary Nkosi Nonkonyana says where people don't follow proper customs, the wreath of the ancestors will cause death.
If there is no family parental control, we are bound to have these deaths. A committee was established and we found that many people, because of unemployment, are using initiation schools as a form of employment.Nkosi Nonkonyana, General-secretary - Contralesa
He says traditional leaders should be given the power to govern over initiation schools and not interfere.
Government must give us the power and support to govern over the initiation schools.Nkosi Nonkonyana, General-secretary - Contralesa
Listen below to the full conversation:
