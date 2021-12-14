Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice

Today at 15:20 Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo present to the public the Judiciary’s annual performance report for the 2020/21 financial year. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Chris Oxtoby, a senior researcher from the Public Law Department at UCT.

Today at 16:10 The UK could scrap the dreaded red list Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Today at 16:20 [FEATURE] #MyHometown - Chiawelo Soweto Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe

Today at 16:50 How people with untreated HIV take longer to clear the coronavirus from their systems. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal

Today at 17:10 Discovery Health releases first at-scale analysis of real-world experience of Omicron outbreak from South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre

Today at 17:20 Meet the MMC: Human Settlements in Mogale City Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Danny Thupane, Mogale City's MMC of Human Settlements and Rural Development

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 Discovery Health on the company's analysis of real-world experience of Omicron outbreak from South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health

Today at 18:12 [PITCHED] Why Elon Musk would have not made it as big in South Africa The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank

Today at 18:50 How a local brew master sold Soweto Gold then launched King Shaka Royal Pilsner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ndumiso Madlala - Former Co-owner of Soweto Gold Beer and Founder at King Shaka Royal Pilsner

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...

Today at 19:18 ZOOM: Africa Business Focus The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow

Today at 19:33 ZOOM Investment School - Investment Gifting ideas for a 13 year old The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital

Today at 19:48 ZOOM Investment School -how to open a TFSA for a kid The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments

