Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:20
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo present to the public the Judiciary’s annual performance report for the 2020/21 financial year.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Oxtoby, a senior researcher from the Public Law Department at UCT.
Today at 16:10
The UK could scrap the dreaded red list
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 16:20
[FEATURE] #MyHometown - Chiawelo Soweto
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Mahlodi Sam Muofhe
Today at 16:50
How people with untreated HIV take longer to clear the coronavirus from their systems.
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal
Today at 17:10
Discovery Health releases first at-scale analysis of real-world experience of Omicron outbreak from South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 17:20
Meet the MMC: Human Settlements in Mogale City
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Danny Thupane, Mogale City's MMC of Human Settlements and Rural Development
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
Discovery Health on the company's analysis of real-world experience of Omicron outbreak from South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Ryan Noach - Chief Executive at Discovery Health
Today at 18:12
[PITCHED] Why Elon Musk would have not made it as big in South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
How a local brew master sold Soweto Gold then launched King Shaka Royal Pilsner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ndumiso Madlala - Former Co-owner of Soweto Gold Beer and Founder at King Shaka Royal Pilsner
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Bishop - Founding Editor at Billionaire Tomorrow
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Investment School - Investment Gifting ideas for a 13 year old
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Investment Specialist at Genera Capital
Today at 19:48
ZOOM Investment School -how to open a TFSA for a kid
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Craig Gradidge - Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments
Today at 19:53
Investment School - corporate investment gifting idea
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Alison Badenhorst - Chief Marketing Officer at RMB
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retired during mid-October after his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and as Chief Justice... 14 December 2021 12:56 PM
Gov must give us power and support to govern initiation schools - Contralesa Clement Manyathela chats to Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa provincial general secretary Nkosi Nonkonyana on the i... 14 December 2021 10:08 AM
Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving. 13 December 2021 5:49 PM
DA takes charge of crucial portfolios in Tshwane in bid to deliver on mandate Mayor Randall Williams has announced the names of the members of his mayoral committee following weeks of tense negotiations betwe... 14 December 2021 2:13 PM
Decision to end Zimbabwean Exemption Permit has not changed - Aaron Motsoaledi The Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department has not withdrawn its directive. 14 December 2021 7:59 AM
New War Room in City of Joburg set to fight corruption launched City of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services head Shadrack Sibiya weighs in on this new unit and its capabilities. 14 December 2021 7:22 AM
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group. 13 December 2021 6:23 PM
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$ Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop. 10 December 2021 9:38 AM
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show. 9 December 2021 7:39 PM
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
[WATCH] GBV victim taking to social media to try get help goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] 'We ate Marijuana thinking it’s morogo', leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Gugulethu Ndzendze's rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 December 2021 8:21 AM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
'Media perpetuates racist stereotypes, puts out inaccurate COVID-19 information' Media Monitoring Africa director William Bird reflects on the reporting of COVID-19 variants across the globe. 6 December 2021 5:40 PM
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits). 13 December 2021 7:39 PM
Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice

14 December 2021 12:56 PM
by Lauren Isaacs
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng
Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo
Judiciary performance report

Mogoeng Mogoeng retired during mid-October after his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa came to an end.

CAPE TOWN - Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo is on Tuesday presenting to the public the Judiciary’s annual performance report for the 2020/21 financial year.

He said that they were satisfied that they had a direct responsibility to account to the nation.

Zondo used the opportunity to thank former Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng for his dedicated service.

"This report and the attendant culture of direct accountability is one of his many legacies. I take this opportunity to thank Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng on behalf of the judiciary of this country for his great leadership of the judiciary over a period of 10 years," Zondo said.

Mogoeng Mogoeng retired during mid-October after his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa came to an end.

"I thank him too for the enormous contribution he made during his term of office as Chief Justice, through the building of a strong, independent, effective and efficient judiciary," Zondo said.

He was the fifth Chief Justice to be appointed in democratic South Africa.


This article first appeared on EWN : Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice




Gov must give us power and support to govern initiation schools - Contralesa

14 December 2021 10:08 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa provincial general secretary Nkosi Nonkonyana on the increased deaths in initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

Read More

Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation

13 December 2021 5:49 PM

Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving.

Read More

Purchase of new BMW for KZN Education MEC Mshengu unlawful - Mkhwebane

13 December 2021 5:45 PM

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department bought the BMW X4 in December 2019 despite a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 being available.

Read More

Investigation on data breach of property owners is ongoing - Standard Bank

13 December 2021 4:04 PM

John Perlman chats to Standard Bank e-commerce and digital head Andrew van der Hoven to explain the data breach.

Read More

Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse?

13 December 2021 8:03 AM

Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway.

Read More

R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission

13 December 2021 7:22 AM

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests.

Read More

Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up

13 December 2021 7:00 AM

Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.

Read More

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

12 December 2021 11:56 PM

It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.

Read More

You can now pay R500 instead of R850 for PCR COVID-19 test

12 December 2021 12:12 PM

Ampath and Lancet have agreed on the price following an investigation by the Competitions Commission.

Read More

Help in donating nappies and formula to abused babies

12 December 2021 8:19 AM

Singer Mikhaela Faye has collaborated with Friends of Child Protection (FCP) on a nappy and formula drive.

Read More

