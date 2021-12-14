DA takes charge of crucial portfolios in Tshwane in bid to deliver on mandate
Finally, Tshwane Mayor Randall Williams has announced the names of the members of his mayoral committee following weeks of tense negotiations between political parties.
Yesterday Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg appointed their mayoral committees.
Tshwane's multi-party agreement reached has seen the inclusion of councillors from ActionSA and the Freedom Front Plus, similar to the approach adopted in Joburg on Monday.
Eyewitness News senior political reporter Theto Mahlakoana has more
Following what we saw in the City of Joburg yesterday in terms of the split in positions between the political parties, after really lengthy and tense talks, Tshwane concluded on a coalition agreement. This we see in the appointment of those mayoral council members.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
We see ActionSA in Tshwane bagging three positions in human settlements through Abel Tau, economic development and spatial planning going to Andre le Roux and Peggy de Bruin having social development and community services apportioned to them.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
The Freedom Front Plus is part of that coalition with the health portfolio as well as community safety.Theto Mahlakoana, Senior political reporter - Eyewitness News
TSHWANE MAYORAL COMMITTEE
MMC for Finance - Peter Sutton (Democratic Alliance) MMC for Human Settlements - Abel Tau (ActionSA) MMC for Community Safety - Grandi Theunissen (Freedom Front Plus) MMC for Roads and Transport - Dikeledi Selowa (Democratic Alliance) MMC for Economic Development and Spatial Planning - Andre le Roux (ActionSA) MMC for Health - Rina Marx (Freedom Front Plus) MMC for Social Development and Community Services - Peggy de Bruin (ActionSA) MMC for Corporate and Shared Services - Kingsley Wakelin (Democratic Alliance) MMC for Utility Services - Phillip Nel (Democratic Alliance) Acting MMC for Environment and Agriculture Management - Dikeledi Selowa (Democratic Alliance)
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : @CityTshwane/Twitter
