'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Discovery Health reports that Covid-19 hospital admissions are 29% lower with the Omicron-driven Covid-19 wave than previous waves.
The data also shows that a double dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination provides 70% protection against severe complications requiring hospitalisation,
Discovery released what it describes as "at-scale, real-world analysis" into the impact of Covid-19, on Tuesday.
The analysis of the Omicron outbreak is based on 211,000 Covid-19-positive test results in South Africa.
Discovery emphasizes that these insights should be considered preliminary, as the data is from the first three weeks of the Omicron-driven wave.
RELATED STORIES:
2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'
Why discussing Covid-19 stats during the fourth wave is tricky
Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules
---
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health.
Dr Noach says while the steep trajectory of new infections during the current Covid-19 wave is unprecedented, there is good news.
There's a very different shape in the curve relative to the prior waves and it's related to this very high community spread due to this contagious virus. The virologists when they saw the genetics predicted that it would be very contagious...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
RELATED: Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?
The good news is... the data supports that the severity in this wave is 29% lower than in the Delta wave.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
What that means is that you are 29% less likely to be admitted to hospital than in the previous wave.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Dr Noach says there are currently around 500 Discovery members in hospital for Covid-19 complications.
The majority of these patients are unvaccinated, he notes.
The big difference is we're not seeing patients with the same severe levels of respiratory distress that we've seen in the other waves... but we're only three weeks into the wave, so while we're excited... three weeks in is too early to call it.Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Does the Discovery Health study serve as further incentive to vaccinate?
We've done very detailed work around the vaccine effectiveness... collaborated with the South African Medical Research Council and been supported by Professor Glenda Gray...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
Our conclusion is that there is a 70% effectiveness of the double shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in protecting recipients against severe illness... So, 14 days after the second dose you have a 70% lower risk of admission to hospital should you contract Covid-19...Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health
For more from Dr Noach, take a listen:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_164036622_fight-against-covid19-coronavirus-vaccine-research-in-laboratory-professional-scientists-holds-syrin.html?downloaded=1
More from Business
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).Read More
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group.Read More
Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$
Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.Read More
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'
Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.Read More
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends
Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.Read More
More from Local
Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice
Mogoeng Mogoeng retired during mid-October after his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa came to an end.Read More
Gov must give us power and support to govern initiation schools - Contralesa
Clement Manyathela chats to Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa provincial general secretary Nkosi Nonkonyana on the increased deaths in initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.Read More
Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation
Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving.Read More
Purchase of new BMW for KZN Education MEC Mshengu unlawful - Mkhwebane
The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department bought the BMW X4 in December 2019 despite a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 being available.Read More
Investigation on data breach of property owners is ongoing - Standard Bank
John Perlman chats to Standard Bank e-commerce and digital head Andrew van der Hoven to explain the data breach.Read More
Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse?
Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway.Read More
R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission
Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests.Read More
Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up
Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.Read More
President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19
It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.Read More