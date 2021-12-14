Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
Man Torque: Weaponisation of rape
Guests
Dr Khosi Jiyane - Clinical Psychologist
Leonard Carr
The Renault Kiger has launched in South Africa
Guests
Wayne van der Merwe - General Manager of our Product Dept at Renault SA
Great opportunity and bursaries available for 18-35 year olds
Guests
Mamaponya Motsai - Mamaponya Motsai lead facilitator at Fraycollege
Talkers/Open Line
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

14 December 2021 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Discovery
Discovery Health
Vaccination
Pfizer
Covid-19 statistics
Dr Ryan Noach
Pfizer Vaccine
fourth wave
Omicron

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.

Discovery Health reports that Covid-19 hospital admissions are 29% lower with the Omicron-driven Covid-19 wave than previous waves.

The data also shows that a double dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination provides 70% protection against severe complications requiring hospitalisation,

Discovery released what it describes as "at-scale, real-world analysis" into the impact of Covid-19, on Tuesday.

Image: © Chokniti Khongchum/123rf.com

The analysis of the Omicron outbreak is based on 211,000 Covid-19-positive test results in South Africa.

Discovery emphasizes that these insights should be considered preliminary, as the data is from the first three weeks of the Omicron-driven wave.

RELATED STORIES:

2 weeks of Omicron: 'It looks like people don’t get as sick as with Delta'

Why discussing Covid-19 stats during the fourth wave is tricky

Two jabs 'no defence' against Omicron warn scientists, as UK mulls tighter rules

---

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO of Discovery Health.

Dr Noach says while the steep trajectory of new infections during the current Covid-19 wave is unprecedented, there is good news.

There's a very different shape in the curve relative to the prior waves and it's related to this very high community spread due to this contagious virus. The virologists when they saw the genetics predicted that it would be very contagious...

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

RELATED: Is Omicron how the Covid-19 pandemic finally ends?

The good news is... the data supports that the severity in this wave is 29% lower than in the Delta wave.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

What that means is that you are 29% less likely to be admitted to hospital than in the previous wave.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Dr Noach says there are currently around 500 Discovery members in hospital for Covid-19 complications.

The majority of these patients are unvaccinated, he notes.

The big difference is we're not seeing patients with the same severe levels of respiratory distress that we've seen in the other waves... but we're only three weeks into the wave, so while we're excited... three weeks in is too early to call it.

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Does the Discovery Health study serve as further incentive to vaccinate?

We've done very detailed work around the vaccine effectiveness... collaborated with the South African Medical Research Council and been supported by Professor Glenda Gray...

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

Our conclusion is that there is a 70% effectiveness of the double shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine in protecting recipients against severe illness... So, 14 days after the second dose you have a 70% lower risk of admission to hospital should you contract Covid-19...

Dr Ryan Noach, CEO - Discovery Health

For more from Dr Noach, take a listen:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'




Share this:
Read More

