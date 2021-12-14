Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday. 14 December 2021 6:52 PM
Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng retired during mid-October after his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and as Chief Justice... 14 December 2021 12:56 PM
View all Local
DA takes charge of crucial portfolios in Tshwane in bid to deliver on mandate Mayor Randall Williams has announced the names of the members of his mayoral committee following weeks of tense negotiations betwe... 14 December 2021 2:13 PM
Decision to end Zimbabwean Exemption Permit has not changed - Aaron Motsoaledi The Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department has not withdrawn its directive. 14 December 2021 7:59 AM
New War Room in City of Joburg set to fight corruption launched City of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services head Shadrack Sibiya weighs in on this new unit and its capabilities. 14 December 2021 7:22 AM
View all Politics
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
View all Business
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] GBV victim taking to social media to try get help goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] 'We ate Marijuana thinking it’s morogo', leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2021 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Gugulethu Ndzendze's rendition of Schubert’s Ave Maria goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 December 2021 8:21 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity

14 December 2021 8:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
The Money Show
Medupi Power Station
Chris Yelland
Medupi
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Air Quality Emission Standards
coal emissions
Matimba
Matimba Power Station
DFFE

The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.

What would happen if Eskom was forced to shut down a third of its generation capacity?

The obvious answer is that the lights would go out, says Bruce Whitfield.

Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

The national power utility has been denied a request to keep its Matimba and Medupi power stations running above legal limits for pollution.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) refused an application to postpone some of the required air quality compliance timelines.

"If implemented" warns Eskom, "the decision will result in an immediate shutting down of 16,000 MW of installed coal fired capacity."

As such, Eskom is engaging with the DFFE, the Department of Public Enterprises, the Department of Minerals and Energy and others in respect of a way forward.

Eskom statement

The Money Show asks Chris Yelland (energy analyst and MD of EE Business Intelligence) to give some context around the reasons Eskom's application was rejected.

Eskom have been kicking this can down the road for decades!

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

It is really completely environmentally non-compliant. It doesn't comply with the emissions standards of South Africa and it can only continue operating by getting exemptions from the legal requirements.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland says the problem dates back more than a decade.

From 2010 it became absolutely clear to Eskom that they had to do something about this and the problem is, they never have... until we've reached this point where the regulator - the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment - have said 'this far and no more'.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Strong words, but I have no doubt Eskom will get its way in the end.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Eskom [as a polluter] by international standards, is at the bottom of the pile and it really shocks me... the Eskom management, executives, the board, the shareholder have been completely complacent and allowed this situation to come about instead of working on it year by year continuously!

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

From about 1990 up to about 2005 South Africa's electricity prices were artificially low because we were building no power stations, and all the power stations that we had were way out of line environmentally.

Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Listen to Yelland's argument on The Money Show:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity




14 December 2021 8:47 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Eskom
The Money Show
Medupi Power Station
Chris Yelland
Medupi
Bruce Whitfield
Power grid
Air Quality Emission Standards
coal emissions
Matimba
Matimba Power Station
DFFE

More from Business

Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?

14 December 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

14 December 2021 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

13 December 2021 8:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation

13 December 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

13 December 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list

13 December 2021 7:21 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Shoprite announces joint venture with Checkers Sixty60 delivery service RTT

13 December 2021 6:23 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Rudi Keet, Chief Operating Officer at RTT Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup'

9 December 2021 8:52 PM

Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends

9 December 2021 7:39 PM

Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

14 December 2021 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zondo delivers Judiciary performance report, hails Mogoeng term as Chief Justice

14 December 2021 12:56 PM

Mogoeng Mogoeng retired during mid-October after his term of office as a Justice of the Constitutional Court and as Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa came to an end.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gov must give us power and support to govern initiation schools - Contralesa

14 December 2021 10:08 AM

Clement Manyathela chats to Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa provincial general secretary Nkosi Nonkonyana on the increased deaths in initiation schools in the Eastern Cape.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Despite COVID-19 South Africans continue to donate, show ubuntu - Aid foundation

13 December 2021 5:49 PM

Charities Aid Foundation Southern Africa CEO Gill Bates says the majority of South Africans are very giving.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Purchase of new BMW for KZN Education MEC Mshengu unlawful - Mkhwebane

13 December 2021 5:45 PM

The KwaZulu-Natal Education Department bought the BMW X4 in December 2019 despite a one-year-old Mercedes-Benz GLE 350 being available.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investigation on data breach of property owners is ongoing - Standard Bank

13 December 2021 4:04 PM

John Perlman chats to Standard Bank e-commerce and digital head Andrew van der Hoven to explain the data breach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Are SA’s Railways on verge of total collapse?

13 December 2021 8:03 AM

Former Financial Mail deputy editor and Railway expert David Williams reflects on the dire situation of the railway.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

R500 for PCR COVID-19 test reasonable, labs must oblige - Competition Commission

13 December 2021 7:22 AM

Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele reflects on the agreement reached with private labs on the price of PCR tests.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up

13 December 2021 7:00 AM

Mswane went to Israel to represent South Africa on the international stage without the support of her government.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for COVID-19

12 December 2021 11:56 PM

It is believed that the President started feeling unwell after leaving the State Memorial Service in honour FW de Klerk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

DA takes charge of crucial portfolios in Tshwane in bid to deliver on mandate

Politics

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

Business Local

Decision to end Zimbabwean Exemption Permit has not changed - Aaron Motsoaledi

Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID, conflict and climate worsening hunger in Africa: report

14 December 2021 6:47 PM

UK's Johnson riles angry Tory MPs with vote on virus curbs

14 December 2021 6:38 PM

Pfizer says COVID pill drastically reduces severe disease

14 December 2021 6:20 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA