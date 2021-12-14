Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity





What would happen if Eskom was forced to shut down a third of its generation capacity?

The obvious answer is that the lights would go out, says Bruce Whitfield.

Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

The national power utility has been denied a request to keep its Matimba and Medupi power stations running above legal limits for pollution.

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) refused an application to postpone some of the required air quality compliance timelines.

"If implemented" warns Eskom, "the decision will result in an immediate shutting down of 16,000 MW of installed coal fired capacity."

As such, Eskom is engaging with the DFFE, the Department of Public Enterprises, the Department of Minerals and Energy and others in respect of a way forward. Eskom statement

The Money Show asks Chris Yelland (energy analyst and MD of EE Business Intelligence) to give some context around the reasons Eskom's application was rejected.

Eskom have been kicking this can down the road for decades! Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

It is really completely environmentally non-compliant. It doesn't comply with the emissions standards of South Africa and it can only continue operating by getting exemptions from the legal requirements. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland says the problem dates back more than a decade.

From 2010 it became absolutely clear to Eskom that they had to do something about this and the problem is, they never have... until we've reached this point where the regulator - the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment - have said 'this far and no more'. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Strong words, but I have no doubt Eskom will get its way in the end. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Eskom [as a polluter] by international standards, is at the bottom of the pile and it really shocks me... the Eskom management, executives, the board, the shareholder have been completely complacent and allowed this situation to come about instead of working on it year by year continuously! Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

From about 1990 up to about 2005 South Africa's electricity prices were artificially low because we were building no power stations, and all the power stations that we had were way out of line environmentally. Chris Yelland, Energy analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Listen to Yelland's argument on The Money Show:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity