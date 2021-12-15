SAB launches platform to curb irresponsible drinking this festive season
With the festive season in full swing, abuse of alcohol is a huge problem in South Africa.
The South African Breweries (SAB) has launched a new evidence-based platform aimed at curbing irresponsible drinking over the festive season.
Regional Corporate Affairs Director Kgosi Mogotsi says this platform is a programme that looks at championing responsible drinking in the country.
Any product that is consumed irresponsible can lead to dire consequences, hence the launch of SAB Sharp.Kgosi Mogotsi, Regional Corporate Affairs director - SAB
SAB Sharp is based on four pillars, Live sharp: based on responsible communities, Drive sharp: which looks at responsible driving, talk sharp: looks at responsible marketing and sell sharp: which looks at traders and helping them to trade responsibly.
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_119065042_bottle-cap-beer-brewery-package-drinking-bar-warehouse-storage-logistic.html
