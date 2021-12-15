Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Listeners Choice- How to spot a bogus college
Decision to place SA on UK red list damaging - British High Commissioner to SA

15 December 2021 7:59 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
UK red list
UK red travel list
Omicron

Dirco's Clayson Monyela welcomes removal from red list, but wants to know whether SA will be compensated?

British High Commissioner to South Africa Antony Phillipson has admitted that the decision to place South Africa on the UK red list over the Omicron variant has caused damage.

Travel bans were imposed by the UK on South Africa after scientists on home soil flagged the Omicron variant to alert the world.

RELATED: 'Placing SA on UK red list is premature as it won't keep variant out'

As of 6am South African time on Wednesday, South Africa along with 10 other countries have been removed from the UK government's red list.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Phillipson says the country fully accepts that damage to place the country on its red list has been done.

We said at the time we would reverse the ban as soon as we could and that is what we have done.

Antony Phillipson, British High Commissioner to South Africa

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) deputy director-general: public diplomacy and spokesperson Clayson Monyela says even though South Africa welcomes the removal from the list, it shouldn't have happened in the first place.

I am glad to hear the high commissioner saying that the decision has had a devastating impact on South Africa, and the next conversation we would like to have is whether SA will be compensated.

Clayson Monyela, deputy director-general: public diplomacy and spokesperson - Dirco

Listen below to the full conversation:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
