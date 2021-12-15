[WATCH] Tiger Woods watching son's mannerisms goes viral





Tiger Woods watching son's mannerisms goes viral

Social media is talking after a video of Tiger Woods watching his son's mannerisms goes viral.

77 million views.



Make it 77 million and one. @TigerWoods watches 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙡𝙞𝙚 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙏𝙞𝙜𝙚𝙧: 𝙈𝙖𝙣𝙣𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙨𝙢𝙨. 🐅🐯 pic.twitter.com/pfBYcx374d — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 14, 2021

