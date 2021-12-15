Zuma parole unlawful and he must go back to jail - High Court rules





The Pretoria High Court has set aside the decision to release former president Jacob Zuma on medical parole and has ordered that he go back to jail.

The judgment cited that the decision by Arthur Fraser to place Zuma on medical parole has been reviewed, declared unlawful and set aside.

The court further directed that Zuma be returned to the custody of the department of correctional services to serve out the remainder of his sentence of imprisonment.