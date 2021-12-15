Stats SA: Annual consumer price inflation rises to 5.5% for Nov
JOHANNESBURG - Stats SA on Wednesday said annual consumer price inflation has risen to 5.5% for November, up from 5% the month before.
This sees the figure edge closer to the upper end of the reserve bank's target range of between 3% and 6%.
Annual consumer price inflation was 5,5% in November, up from 5,0% in October.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 15, 2021
Stats SA said the main contributors to the increase were food and non-alcoholic beverages; housing and utilities; transport; and miscellaneous goods and services.
Food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 5.5% year-on-year and contributed one percentage point to the total rate.
Stats SA's Patrick Kelly explained other goods and services attributed to the increase.
“Fuel price has increased by 7.1% between October and November, taking the annual rate to 34.5%. Diesel has slightly increased more than petrol, registering a rise of 35.5% over the past year. Public transport tariffs recorded an annual rise of 8.3%.”
