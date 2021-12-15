Tips to help deal with eating disorders during the holidays
With the holiday season in full force, a lot of people are excited to indulge in their favourite foods.
However, for those suffering from an eating disorder, the holidays could mean facing stress, anxiety, and challenges with food.
RELATED: How to cope with eating disorders during the holidays
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Kalafong Hospital Clinical dietitian Iman Mookadam to weigh in on how you can cope with eating disorders during the festive season.
People are used to eating disorders like anorexia and bulimia, however, eating disorders do not discriminate. Eating disorders are anything that mean a person has an unhealthy relationship with food.Iman Mookadam, Clinical dietitian - Kalafong Hospital
She says eating disorders are more mental than eating related and the holiday season can present challenges for people suffering from eating disorders.
There are tools which a person can use to be prepared for the holidays.
-
Start with self-care and preparing for potential triggers.
-
Communicate your boundaries and have a plan for if the conversation goes south.
-
Find coping strategies
-
Pre-plan your plate
-
Counter all-or-nothing thinking
-
Reject a scarcity mindset
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/rawpixel/rawpixel1509/rawpixel150901160/44468457-diverse-people-luncheon-outdoors-food-concept.jpg
