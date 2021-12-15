Tips to help deal with eating disorders during the holidays

Today at 16:50 Questions which were raised in the year affecting our personal financial which need to be addressed Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Paul Roelofse

Today at 17:10 How the science that we followed as a country was used to manage the covid-19 outbreak instead of fighting the virus Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Steven Friedman

Today at 17:20 How South Korea kept its death rate lower than SA with the same population size Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg

Today at 18:05 SPOTS 3/3 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Today at 18:09 South Africa inflation "Hulks" up to its highest point in four years The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics

Today at 18:11 An expensive braai season as meat prices surge to record highs for December 2021 The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB

Today at 18:13 The high court declared the decision to grant the former president medical parole unlawful The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners

Today at 18:39 Eskom warns SA could face Stage 8 blackouts The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Andre de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom

Today at 19:08 ZOOM Business Unusual - What are the most significant lasting legacies Covid will force businesses to deal with in 2022? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday

Today at 19:19 SKYPE Consumer Ninja The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

