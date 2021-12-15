Misery for drivers as licence cards machine breaks down
South Africa’s motorists are set to face further driving licence renewal headaches according to a Moneyweb article.
This follows the breakdown since November 24 of “the ailing card production machine” that produces driving licence cards, which means no new driving licence cards have been produced for the past three weeks.
Two letters signed by Sandiso Thutshini, acting head of the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) entity, were sent to Driving Licence Test Centre (DLTC) managers to advise them about the card machine breakdown.
This could result in the Department of Transport having to once again extend the validity period of driving licences that expired during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.
Both the Automobile Association (AA) and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse on Tuesday indicated they believe a further extension to the validity of driving licences will be necessary.
AA spokesperson Layton Beard tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.
The process was centralised to ensure there is no corruption in the production of the cards. The problem is old technology. You can replace it with something that is user-friendly.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
The whole system should easily be done online. The public has not been informed, SMEses are not sent to people to come and fetch their liecences.Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association
Listen below for the full interview...
