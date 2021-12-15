Misery for drivers as licence cards machine breaks down

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 16:50
Questions which were raised in the year affecting our personal financial which need to be addressed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Paul Roelofse
Today at 17:10
How the science that we followed as a country was used to manage the covid-19 outbreak instead of fighting the virus
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Steven Friedman
Today at 17:20
How South Korea kept its death rate lower than SA with the same population size
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Steven Friedman - Researcher Professor at the Faculty of Humanities at University Of Johanesburg
Today at 18:05
SPOTS 3/3
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 18:09
South Africa inflation "Hulks" up to its highest point in four years
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
George Glynos - Head of Research at ETM Analytics
Today at 18:11
An expensive braai season as meat prices surge to record highs for December 2021
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Paul Makube - Senior Agricultural Economist at FNB
Today at 18:13
The high court declared the decision to grant the former president medical parole unlawful
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Karyn Maughan Legal Journalist
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Patrick Mathidi - Head of Equities at Aluwani Capital Partners
Today at 18:39
Eskom warns SA could face Stage 8 blackouts
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andre de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 19:08
ZOOM Business Unusual - What are the most significant lasting legacies Covid will force businesses to deal with in 2022?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Graeme Codrington - Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Today at 19:19
SKYPE Consumer Ninja
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Johan Olivier - CE of Ranyaka Urban Planning
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan Olivier - UN Urban Planning and Design LAB's Local Strategic Advisor SA & Executive Director at Ranyaka Urban Planning
Latest Local
Misery for drivers as licence cards machine breaks down AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the problem is old technology and the whole system should easily be done online. 15 December 2021 4:02 PM
Tips to help deal with eating disorders during the holidays Kalafong Hospital Clinical dietitian Iman Mookadam weighs in on how you can cope with eating disorders during the festive season. 15 December 2021 2:43 PM
Stats SA: Annual consumer price inflation rises to 5.5% for Nov This sees the figure edge closer to the upper end of the reserve bank's target range of between 3% and 6%. 15 December 2021 11:29 AM
View all Local
We will prioritise people on waiting list since 1996, and then some - Joburg MMC Newly elected City of Johannesburg MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso outlines his plans in his new portfolio. 15 December 2021 3:51 PM
Zuma parole unlawful and he must go back to jail - High Court rules Former president Jacob Zuma has been directed to return to prison and serve the remainder of his sentence. 15 December 2021 10:57 AM
Decision to place SA on UK red list damaging - British High Commissioner to SA Dirco's Clayson Monyela welcomes removal from red list, but wants to know whether SA will be compensated? 15 December 2021 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits. 14 December 2021 8:47 PM
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday. 14 December 2021 6:52 PM
View all Business
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex. 13 December 2021 7:21 PM
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season. 11 December 2021 10:04 AM
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure. 10 December 2021 2:46 PM
View all Lifestyle
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching' Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly. 8 December 2021 8:15 PM
View all Sport
Grandma branded evil for buying all grandkids except son's step-child pyjamas Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Tiger Woods watching son's mannerisms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] GBV victim taking to social media to try get help goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2021 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Misery for drivers as licence cards machine breaks down

15 December 2021 4:02 PM
by Tlou Legodi
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the problem is old technology and the whole system should easily be done online.

South Africa’s motorists are set to face further driving licence renewal headaches according to a Moneyweb article.

This follows the breakdown since November 24 of “the ailing card production machine” that produces driving licence cards, which means no new driving licence cards have been produced for the past three weeks.

Two letters signed by Sandiso Thutshini, acting head of the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) entity, were sent to Driving Licence Test Centre (DLTC) managers to advise them about the card machine breakdown.

This could result in the Department of Transport having to once again extend the validity period of driving licences that expired during the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Both the Automobile Association (AA) and Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse on Tuesday indicated they believe a further extension to the validity of driving licences will be necessary.

AA spokesperson Layton Beard tells John Perlman more on Afternoon Drive.

The process was centralised to ensure there is no corruption in the production of the cards. The problem is old technology. You can replace it with something that is user-friendly.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

The whole system should easily be done online. The public has not been informed, SMEses are not sent to people to come and fetch their liecences.

Layton Beard, Spokesperson - Automobile Association

Listen below for the full interview...


