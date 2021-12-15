We will prioritise people on waiting list since 1996, and then some - Joburg MMC
City of Joburg member of the mayoral committee (MMC) for housing Mlungisi Mabaso says even though there are historical challenges of housing in the city, however, if people are in the city and are looking for houses, they must be provided for.
Mabaso is part of a team of 10 members of the mayoral committee to serve in the metro appointed by newly elected City of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse on Monday.
John Perlman, chats to the MMC on his appointed role.
A lot of people are occupying spaces in informal settlements and the policy of the Informal Settlement Upgrade states that we need to cater for everyone within the space, whether that person is registered or not.Mlungisi Mabaso, MMC Housing - City of Joburg
While we need to prioritise people who have been waiting since 1996, we will also prioritise people who are not in the housing register.Mlungisi Mabaso, MMC Housing - City of Joburg
Listen below to the full conversation:
