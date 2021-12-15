Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds
According to the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) commission final report, Cricket South Africa has been found to have unfairly discriminated against players on the basis of race.
The report found that the administration, as well as former captain and current director Graeme Smith, current head coach Mark Boucher and former batter AB de Villiers had all engaged in prejudicial conduct.
Speaking to John Perlman ESPN South Africa correspondent Firdose Moonda says the ombudsman Dumisa Ntsebeza has found that there were procedural flaws in the appointment of Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher.
But she believes that that finding shouldn't not have been in the report.
Primaringly both Cricket SA and some key players were guilty of some form of prejudice and there was a culture of exclusion in the national team camp.Firdose Moonda, South Africa correspondent - ESPN
Listen below to the full conversation:
