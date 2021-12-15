Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "It's not how you end, it's how you start". How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds

15 December 2021 4:25 PM
by Matshepo Sehloho
ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.

According to the Social Justice and Nation-Building (SJN) commission final report, Cricket South Africa has been found to have unfairly discriminated against players on the basis of race.

The report found that the administration, as well as former captain and current director Graeme Smith, current head coach Mark Boucher and former batter AB de Villiers had all engaged in prejudicial conduct.

RELATED: 'Cricket SA is going through challenges, but its not in shambolic affair at all'

Speaking to John Perlman ESPN South Africa correspondent Firdose Moonda says the ombudsman Dumisa Ntsebeza has found that there were procedural flaws in the appointment of Graeme Smith and Mark Boucher.

But she believes that that finding shouldn't not have been in the report.

Primaringly both Cricket SA and some key players were guilty of some form of prejudice and there was a culture of exclusion in the national team camp.

Firdose Moonda, South Africa correspondent - ESPN

Listen below to the full conversation:




