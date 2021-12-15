'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
If you use Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service for your groceries, you might well have seen one of them already.
On Monday, some 2,000 drivers started making their drop-offs on Sixty60 bikes dressed up as Father Christmas.
Checkers collaborated with YouTuber Dan Mace to put together a campaign advertising this initiative to bring festive cheer to customers.
It presents a new version of the old favourite "Santa Claus is Coming to Town", filmed on Cape Town's famous unfinished "highway to nowhere".
The campaign earns branding expert Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week award.
The music for the song was created by looking for different acoustic opportunities on the frame of the motorbike - tapping on the fuel tank, starting up the engine, and cleverly putting it all together afterwards as the soundtrack...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
It's creative, it's off the wall in many respects, it's unusual... There are going to be no less than 2,000 Sixty60 drivers dressed as Santa as they deliver groceries and festive joy to customers in 60 minutes.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the upbeat video below:
Watch famous YouTuber @Dannmace remake the iconic Christmas carol “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” using the sounds of Sixty60’s motorbikes. 🎅🛵— Checkers (@CheckersSA) December 10, 2021
If this video gives you the festive feels, give it a share! pic.twitter.com/U3NoUHhBur
Listen to Rice's ad critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Sixty60 discussion at 9:23):
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XyGQcGXfAKQ
