The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "It's not how you end, it's how you start". How are you going to end 2021, and how are you planning to start 2022?
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas

15 December 2021 8:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
Dan Mace
Andy Rice
Checkers
Santa Claus
branding
sixty60
heroes and zeros
Christmas carol

Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.

If you use Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service for your groceries, you might well have seen one of them already.

On Monday, some 2,000 drivers started making their drop-offs on Sixty60 bikes dressed up as Father Christmas.

Image: Screengrab from Checkers South Africa 'Santa Claus' ad posted on YouTube

Checkers collaborated with YouTuber Dan Mace to put together a campaign advertising this initiative to bring festive cheer to customers.

It presents a new version of the old favourite "Santa Claus is Coming to Town", filmed on Cape Town's famous unfinished "highway to nowhere".

The campaign earns branding expert Andy Rice's advertising hero of the week award.

The music for the song was created by looking for different acoustic opportunities on the frame of the motorbike - tapping on the fuel tank, starting up the engine, and cleverly putting it all together afterwards as the soundtrack...

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

It's creative, it's off the wall in many respects, it's unusual... There are going to be no less than 2,000 Sixty60 drivers dressed as Santa as they deliver groceries and festive joy to customers in 60 minutes.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Watch the upbeat video below:

Listen to Rice's ad critiques on Heroes and Zeros (Sixty60 discussion at 9:23):


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas




