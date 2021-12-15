Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Eskom has recorded a net profit after tax of of R9.2 billion for the six months ended September 2021.
It says this is a "significant improvement" from R0.2 billion in the same period last year
The power utility's interim results show that it also reduced gross outstanding debt to R392.1 billion from R463.7 billion a year earlier.
This is a further R10 billion reduction in the debt since the beginning of the financial year.
However generation remains below par, so will it be able to keep the lights on in 2022?
#Eskom #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) December 15, 2021
Eskom’s interim results show improvement in financial performance, however Generation performance remains below par pic.twitter.com/Ngrihz7ciX
This week, the power utility was denied a request to keep its Matimba and Medupi power stations running above legal limits for pollution.
"If implemented" warned Eskom, "the decision will result in an immediate shutting down of 16,000 MW of installed coal fired capacity."
RELATED: Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
This was quantified by Eskom senior manager Deidre Herbst during an interview with eNCA.
“If we comply, we will need to switch off with immediate effect, and that would result in stage 8 load-shedding, continuously.”
Eskom warns the country could soon face Stage 8 blackouts. That is after the environment department rejected Eskom's application to allow it to pollute more than is legally allowed. #SouthAfricanMorning #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/Usnds932mE— eNCA (@eNCA) December 15, 2021
Surely this is negotiable? asks Bruce Whitfield in conversation with Eskom CEO André de Ruyter.
To make our ageing coal fleet fully compliant with minimum emission standards we are required to invest in excess of R300 billion which we don't have, and on which we will earn no return.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter notes that this situation is exacerbated by the fact that Eskom has a schedule.
In some instances for example, as they make a plant compliant it reaches the end of its life he says.
So we believe that there is a better outcome and we believe that the Just Energy Transition approach that we've developed and for which we've obtained funding at Cop26 is the best approach which will preserve jobs, create better energy security and put South Africa in a position where we can move in a very deliberate manner to a cleaner environment with a lower carbon footprint without putting Eskom in a very difficult situation.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
We have submitted an appeal today. That appeal suspends the implementation of the decision. I think we should have faith in the process and that rationality will prevail.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
De Ruyter also puts the record straight about the load shedding stats for the six months up to end-September.
RELATED: Ramaphosa announces 'historic' COP26 green finance deal for SA
The amount of load shedding that we implemented expressed as gigawatt hours over the six months on which we're reporting, was 5% less than in the prior year.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
In terms of days... we had 21 days of load shedding as opposed to 19 days during the comparable period.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
So it's getting better, but I'm still far from happy with the performance of our generation business. There's still a lot of work to be done in order to improve reliability and availability - that's the heart of the business and we should be doing much better there.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
Has there been any progress in identifying alleged sabotage at Eskom?
RELATED: It was sabotage! We have clear evidence – André De Ruyter, Eskom
De Ruyter says the Hawks are still investigating and no arrests have yet been made.
It's very disappointing to me personally that there are people in South Africa who think it's a good idea to sabotage critical infrastructure for whatever nefarious purpose they might have.André de Ruyter, Group CEO - Eskom
Listen to the interview with the Eskom CEO on The Money Show:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
More from Business
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).Read More
More from Politics
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds
ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.Read More
We will prioritise people on waiting list since 1996, and then some - Joburg MMC
Newly elected City of Johannesburg MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso outlines his plans in his new portfolio.Read More
Zuma parole unlawful and he must go back to jail - High Court rules
Former president Jacob Zuma has been directed to return to prison and serve the remainder of his sentence.Read More
Decision to place SA on UK red list damaging - British High Commissioner to SA
Dirco's Clayson Monyela welcomes removal from red list, but wants to know whether SA will be compensated?Read More
DA takes charge of crucial portfolios in Tshwane in bid to deliver on mandate
Mayor Randall Williams has announced the names of the members of his mayoral committee following weeks of tense negotiations between political parties.Read More
Decision to end Zimbabwean Exemption Permit has not changed - Aaron Motsoaledi
The Department of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says the department has not withdrawn its directive.Read More
New War Room in City of Joburg set to fight corruption launched
City of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services head Shadrack Sibiya weighs in on this new unit and its capabilities.Read More
New Joburg safety MMC David Tembe on a mission to restore dignity of JMPD
Newly elected community safety MMC David Tembe gives an update on things he will tackle in his new role.Read More