Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst

Annual consumer price inflation rose to 5,5% in November from 5,0% in October.

Stats SA reports this is the highest rate in more than four-and-a-half years, driven mostly by rising transport costs.

Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics

While the numbers paint a scary picture, it could be a whole lot worse comments Glynos.

There are a lot of countries around the world that are experiencing inflation much more intensely than South Africa is... We've gotten numbers out of the US recently which are significantly higher than that. George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Lest we forget, we still remain within the 3-6% inflation target band of the Reserve Bank... I suspect, at least in South Africa's case, we're nearing the top of this inflation picture... George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

It's uncomfortable... but it gives you some level of rationale and justification for why the Reserve Bank's opted to start the process of tightening George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Why are we not feeling effects of global inflation to the same extent as many other countries?

Glynos believes the answer lies in South Africa's business cycle, which is relatively weak.

We've got a tremendous amount of spare capacity still in the system, we've got money supply for example that is growing at very low growth rates... If money supply growth doesn't exist (i.e. the room for inflation to take hold), while we have this weak economic climate, this low demand for credit, the monetary space exists to allow inflation to breathe... George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics

Listen to Glynos explain in detail why he does not think there is the risk of runaway inflation in South Africa:

