Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
Annual consumer price inflation rose to 5,5% in November from 5,0% in October.
Stats SA reports this is the highest rate in more than four-and-a-half years, driven mostly by rising transport costs.
RELATED: Inflation rate steady at 5%, all eyes on Thursday's interest rate decision
Annual consumer price inflation was 5,5% in November, up from 5,0% in October.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 15, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/C29NQOAoXH#StatsSA #CPI pic.twitter.com/OObNpREmhz
Annual headline producer price #inflation increased to 9,6% in November from 8,1% in October. The #PPI increased by 1,4% m/m in November 2021.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) December 15, 2021
Read more here: https://t.co/tk8laQMS0f#StatsSA pic.twitter.com/bOpP5BfiK6
Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics
While the numbers paint a scary picture, it could be a whole lot worse comments Glynos.
There are a lot of countries around the world that are experiencing inflation much more intensely than South Africa is... We've gotten numbers out of the US recently which are significantly higher than that.George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
Lest we forget, we still remain within the 3-6% inflation target band of the Reserve Bank... I suspect, at least in South Africa's case, we're nearing the top of this inflation picture...George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
It's uncomfortable... but it gives you some level of rationale and justification for why the Reserve Bank's opted to start the process of tighteningGeorge Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
Why are we not feeling effects of global inflation to the same extent as many other countries?
Glynos believes the answer lies in South Africa's business cycle, which is relatively weak.
We've got a tremendous amount of spare capacity still in the system, we've got money supply for example that is growing at very low growth rates... If money supply growth doesn't exist (i.e. the room for inflation to take hold), while we have this weak economic climate, this low demand for credit, the monetary space exists to allow inflation to breathe...George Glynos, Head of Research - ETM Analytics
Listen to Glynos explain in detail why he does not think there is the risk of runaway inflation in South Africa:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
Source : Pixabay.com
More from Business
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.Read More
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).Read More
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.Read More
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.Read More
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.Read More
Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).Read More
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
More from Local
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Misery for drivers as licence cards machine breaks down
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the problem is old technology and the whole system should easily be done online.Read More
Tips to help deal with eating disorders during the holidays
Kalafong Hospital Clinical dietitian Iman Mookadam weighs in on how you can cope with eating disorders during the festive season.Read More
Stats SA: Annual consumer price inflation rises to 5.5% for Nov
This sees the figure edge closer to the upper end of the reserve bank's target range of between 3% and 6%.Read More
Dis-Chem Foundation donates R96,000 to help empower impoverished communities
Thanks to customers like you, Dis-Chem Foundation was able to donate R96,000 to the Humanitarian Empowerment Fund.Read More
SAB launches platform to curb irresponsible drinking this festive season
Regional Corporate Affairs Director Kgosi Mogotsi reflects on what the platform is about and how it will work.Read More
Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity
The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.Read More
'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'
Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.Read More