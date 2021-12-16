'No chance for stage 8 load shedding because of an environmental matter'
After the Department of Environmental Affairs rejected Eskom's application to allow it to pollute more than is legally allowed, Eskom is warning that the country could soon face Stage 8 blackouts.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Energy analyst Chris Yelland and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, to give more insight on the matter.
There is no chance of such load shedding as a result of this environmental matter. Eskom has lodged an appeal and that puts the whole thing on hold.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst
Eskom has been grossly negligent over the last 30 years and more, and is engaging in blackmail to distract attention from its own mismanagement, he says.
There is no chance of shutting down the whole country as a result of an environmental non performance by Eskom.Chris Yelland, Energy analyst
Mantshantsha says Eskom is far from being in the grim but it must warn the people that come year end, the utility will report a net loss of R9,2 billion.
We need to tell South Africans the implications of the decision, if the decision were to be implemented, Eskom would have to switch off power stations that contribute 16,000 megawatts of electricity.Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen below to the full interview:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_122887370_a-christmas-candle-spreading-light-on-black-background.html?downloaded=1
More from Politics
Reconciliation without accountability 'a cowardly way' of solving SA's problems
Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist Andre Vlok says we can't sit around and expect people to be reconciled if their lived realities are still very much of the past.Read More
Results show that Eskom is gradually on a path to optimal performance - Mabuza
Deputy President David Mabuza said the power utility is not yet out of the woods and urged management and staff to continue on the quest to restore Eskom to a utility that truly serves all South Africans.Read More
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'
Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds
ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.Read More
We will prioritise people on waiting list since 1996, and then some - Joburg MMC
Newly elected City of Johannesburg MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso outlines his plans in his new portfolio.Read More
Zuma parole unlawful and he must go back to jail - High Court rules
Former president Jacob Zuma has been directed to return to prison and serve the remainder of his sentence.Read More
Decision to place SA on UK red list damaging - British High Commissioner to SA
Dirco's Clayson Monyela welcomes removal from red list, but wants to know whether SA will be compensated?Read More
DA takes charge of crucial portfolios in Tshwane in bid to deliver on mandate
Mayor Randall Williams has announced the names of the members of his mayoral committee following weeks of tense negotiations between political parties.Read More
More from Local
RECONCILIATION: Rejection from family is harder to deal with - Psychologist
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Psych Central clinical psychologist Christel Roets to weigh in on how family rifts can be repaired.Read More
SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise
Soldiers were deployed during the unrest in July to monitor the situation at the time after violence broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year when Zuma was sent to prison for contempt.Read More
South Africa remains on Level 1 despite fourth wave
The National Coronavirus Command Council appeals to South Africans to remember the basics, including social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitisation as wee as avoiding large gatherings.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail
Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.Read More
Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.Read More
Misery for drivers as licence cards machine breaks down
AA spokesperson Layton Beard says the problem is old technology and the whole system should easily be done online.Read More
Tips to help deal with eating disorders during the holidays
Kalafong Hospital Clinical dietitian Iman Mookadam weighs in on how you can cope with eating disorders during the festive season.Read More
Stats SA: Annual consumer price inflation rises to 5.5% for Nov
This sees the figure edge closer to the upper end of the reserve bank's target range of between 3% and 6%.Read More