I am extremely proud of myself, it was an amazing experience - Lalela Mswane
Miss South Africa Lalela Mswane has been crowned Miss Universe second runner up.
Since it was announced that this year's pageant would be held in Israel, Mswane's term has been surrounded by controversy.
RELATED: Miss SA Lalela Mswane crowned Miss Universe second runner up
She returned from Israel on Wednesday and received a warm welcome at the airport.
Bongani Bingwa chats to her about her experience.
I am extremely proud of myself, it was an amazing experience. I would do it 10 times over.Lalela Mswane, Miss SA
She says she is grateful for how everything penned out and doesn't think she needs an apology.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Lifestyle
The radio industry is smaller than most people realise - Kgomotso 'KG' Moeketsi
Media personalities Penny Lebyane and Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi tackle ageism in a predominately young country in the entertainment industry, GBV, parenting and dating as a mature person.Read More
When we start sounding the same music becomes monotonous - Joe Nina
Clement Manyathela chats to legendary musician Joe Nina, who says he makes music because he wants to satisfy his soul and hopefully someone will like what he produces.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season.Read More
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure.Read More
Obsessing about the price of shares can delay getting real growth from dividends
Can you ignore the price and just buy shares? Personal financial adviser Warren Ingram shares invaluable tips on The Money Show.Read More
'Dear Mr President: SA needs certainty on inter-provincial travel, and soon'
The Money Show talks to Flight Centre SA MD Euan McNeil about his open letter as South Africans turn to domestic holiday travelRead More
When in a dark valley there are so many negative alternatives - Amanda Dambuza
Clement Manyathela chats to CEO of Uyandiswa Project Management Services, businesswoman and author.Read More