Results show that Eskom is gradually on a path to optimal performance - Mabuza

16 December 2021 10:09 AM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Eskom new board
Deputy President David Mabuza
Eskom financial woes
Eskom load reduction

Deputy President David Mabuza said the power utility is not yet out of the woods and urged management and staff to continue on the quest to restore Eskom to a utility that truly serves all South Africans.

Deputy President David Mabuza, in his capacity as the chairperson of the Eskom Political Task Team, has welcomed the Eskom interim financial results.

The interim financial results show that Eskom registered an improvement in financial performance on a wide-ranging set of indicators, including • An increase in net profit after tax to the value of R9.2-billion • a reduction in gross debt to R392-billion • An increase in revenue due to recovery in demand and sales volumes, as well as a higher tariff structure

"The results also confirm the resolve of the task team in assisting the power utility in its path of transforming itself into a world class sustainable, professional, effective institution that will ensure security of energy supply. The task team has been providing guidance to Eskom and ensuring that its transformation programme is clear, transparent and results-oriented," said Mabuza.

"These results also show that remarkable progress has been made and Eskom is gradually being repositioned on a path of optimal performance backed up by good governance, and long-term financial sustainability. There is no doubt that these results will boost confidence in the Eskom management team and the whole of society, thus creating a momentum towards full implementation of institutional reforms aimed at improving performance, transparency and accountability of the utility.

“We reiterate our support for the management of Eskom who have worked tirelessly to ensure that the utility is able to meet its obligation of providing electricity on a sustainable basis and in a manner that supports the economy’s growth expectations. While these are positive developments, we are not yet out of the woods and we urge the management and staff at Eskom to continue on the quest to restore Eskom to a utility that truly serves all South Africans,” he added.

It is anticipated that the net loss for the financial year ending March 2022 will be much lower than the net loss reported in March 2021. To this end, the task team will continue to provide political support to Eskom and oversee the implementation of a long-term and sustainable funding model for Eskom to deal with its current debt and liquidity challenges. The task team will also continue in its efforts to finding a permanent solution to the serious matter of municipal debt to Eskom.




