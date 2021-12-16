When we start sounding the same music becomes monotonous - Joe Nina
Legendary musician Makhosini Xaba popularly known as Joe Nina says he doesn't have a problem with people joining in and doing a certain genre of music, however, when there is no creativity, the music sounds boring.
Nina shared these sentiments when he was #HangingOutWithClement where he spoke about his life, his music and the state of South African music.
After releasing Ding Dong, a lot of musicians started doing the same genre, and Kwaito started sounding monotonous, he says.
I don't have a problem joining me, it means we are on the right track, but the creative part becomes boring when we start sounding like each other.Joe Nina, Musician
If you start sounding like me and I start sounding like you, why are we making music in the first place. God doesn't give us the same talent, I don't think God is still giving me 'Ding Dong' type of music to compose.Joe Nina, Musician
He says he doesn't do music because he wants to sell, he does music because he wants to satisfy his soul and hopefully someone will like what he produces.
He says he started his own record company because of the fights that he had with big companies.
Listen below to the full conversation:
