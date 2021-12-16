The radio industry is smaller than most people realise - Kgomotso 'KG' Moeketsi
Clement Manyathela tackles new-age radio in digital times, policies and ethics around new media with Penny Lebyane and Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi on Across the Desk.
We need the regulator to demand that ownership of radio stations be given to women. What we are should be reflected in what we hear on the radio, in the beat of who we are. You have to be a certain type of woman to get ahead.Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi, Media personality
We live in a time when there is so much gender-based violence. People who perpetuate patriarchy are mostly women. Even in the work that we do we have to make people comfortable around us. The media has the opportunity to change that. I grew with the belief that what you put in is what you get out.Penny Lebyane, Media Personality
We live in a young society. The industry is smaller than most people realise. We need more radio stations. We need more spectrum to have more radio and television stations. We should have migrated long ago.Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi, Media personality
I believe in the space being for everyone. The advertising industry must also come on board. We still need the basics and ethics of broadcasting.Penny Lebyane, Media Personality
Listen below for the full interview...
