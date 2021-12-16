Streaming issues? Report here
SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise

16 December 2021 12:17 PM
by Kgomotso Modise
Soldiers were deployed during the unrest in July to monitor the situation at the time after violence broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year when Zuma was sent to prison for contempt.

JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Thandi Modise said that the defence force had not been called to be on standby following Wednesday's High Court ruling against former President Jacob Zuma.

Violence broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year when Zuma was sent to prison for contempt.

Soldiers were deployed during the unrest in July to monitor the situation at the time.

More than 300 lives were lost during widespread looting in both provinces.

The former president was subsequently released on medical parole, which has now been reversed by the court declaring it as unlawful.

Modise said that SANDF members would only be deployed should such a need arise.

"Usually if there are any issues which might create any uncertainty to life and limb, to property, to the economic interest of the country, defence gets interested. So we will not hesitate if we are approached to be on standby but we have not decided to be on standby simply because there is a court ruling," Minister Modise said.


This article first appeared on EWN : SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise




