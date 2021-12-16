SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise
JOHANNESBURG - Defence Minister Thandi Modise said that the defence force had not been called to be on standby following Wednesday's High Court ruling against former President Jacob Zuma.
Violence broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year when Zuma was sent to prison for contempt.
Soldiers were deployed during the unrest in July to monitor the situation at the time.
ALSO READ: • DCS to appeal court judgment on Zuma medical parole • SAHRC appeals for calm in wake of court ruling ordering Zuma back to jail • Jacob Zuma to appeal court ruling setting his medical parole aside - foundation • Helen Suzman Foundation welcomes court ruling on Zuma’s medical parole • Court rules Zuma parole unlawful and that he should go back to jail
More than 300 lives were lost during widespread looting in both provinces.
The former president was subsequently released on medical parole, which has now been reversed by the court declaring it as unlawful.
Modise said that SANDF members would only be deployed should such a need arise.
"Usually if there are any issues which might create any uncertainty to life and limb, to property, to the economic interest of the country, defence gets interested. So we will not hesitate if we are approached to be on standby but we have not decided to be on standby simply because there is a court ruling," Minister Modise said.
This article first appeared on EWN : SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise
Source : Boikhutso Ntsoko/Eyewitness News
