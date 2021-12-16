Reconciliation without accountability 'a cowardly way' of solving SA's problems
What should be in place for reconciliation to have real meaning 27 years into democracy?
It is a day of reflection on how far we have come in terms of healing the wounds of the distant and not-so-distant past.
Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist Andre Vlok has more.
For some largely it is to do with the land issue, with restitution. For some reconciliation is this magic wand that we should wave and we should all just move on. It is 27 years and we are starting to see polarisation again. We are not getting polarised about the very term reconciliation.Andre Vlok, Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist
Do we really need a reconciliation? There are some who don't want to be pushed into this. What is this reconciliation that we want a special day for? We have so much work to do. Reconciliation is never supposed to be a sentimental soft concept.Andre Vlok, Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist
Reconciliation is hard work; there can be no reconciliation without justice and that justice must include discussion and implementation of things like the land issue, of systemic problems that a lot of South Africans are dealing with.Andre Vlok, Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist
We can't sit around and expect people to be reconciled if their lived realities are still very much of the past. That is a lack of accountability, that is a cowardly way of running away from the problems we have to deal way.Andre Vlok, Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist
