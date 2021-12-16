RECONCILIATION: Rejection from family is harder to deal with - Psychologist

Today at 15:50 [Property Feature] how to cancel a home loan without penalties Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jaco Rademeyer,Property Industry Expert

125 125

Today at 16:10 KwaZulu-Natal ANC wants to join appeal battle on side of Zuma Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mdumiseni Ntuli, ANC KZN secretary

125 125

Today at 16:20 Peace Song: Reflections of Reconciliation Day Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mzwakhe Mbuli - Poet, Musician at ...

125 125

Today at 16:50 Fitch upgrades SA Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

125 125

Today at 17:10 Orlando Pirates - The first South African team to become African champions. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Richard Maguire

125 125

Today at 17:20 On this day in 1995, Orlando Pirates became the first South African team to become African champions. Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Jerry Sikhosana,

125 125

Today at 18:08 [pitched] Fitch revise SA's outlook to stable from negative The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

125 125

Today at 18:12 Is there still value in local equities? The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Sean Neethling - Portfolio Manager at Morningstar Investment Management SA

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: The Year in Markets The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

David Shapiro - Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at Sasfin

Chris Gilmour - Investment Analyst at Salmour Research

125 125

Today at 18:39 How the eco friendly grocery store, The Refillery is saving the planet in their own small way The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dom Moleta - co-founder of The Refillery

125 125

Today at 18:50 Second year in the pandemic: How president Cyril Ramaphosa has steered the ship The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Prof Nick Binedell - Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)

125 125

Today at 19:08 Review: Ours Not Mines - How mining has affected the environment and communities [AUDIO CART ARY1] The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Schlebach - Managing Director at Protect The West Coast

125 125

Today at 19:18 ZOOM Small Business Focus: the good, bad and ugly of insurance sector in relation to Covid business interruption claims The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa

125 125