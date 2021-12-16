RECONCILIATION: Rejection from family is harder to deal with - Psychologist
The purpose of Reconciliation Day is to foster unity.
However, is reconciliation possible after a lot of pain has been inflicted?
How you can reunite with your loved ones after a long separation due to the hurt they’ve caused you?
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Psych Central clinical psychologist Christel Roets to weigh in on how family rifts can be repaired.
People have this idea that because they are family, they must always get along and love each other and that is not so. The rejection from family is so much harder to deal with.Christel Roets, Clinical psychologist - Psych Central
When people take responsibility for their part in rift and accept that it is ok for people not to be perfect, there is a lot of room for reconciliation.Christel Roets, Clinical psychologist - Psych Central
Listen below to the full conversation:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_82361512_hugging-during-support-group-meeting-in-rehab.html
