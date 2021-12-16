Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala
African National Congress Veterans League president Dr Snuki Zikalala says it is unfortunate that there are a lot of illegal people living in the country as those people cause tension and friction.
Speaking to John Perlman on the 60th anniversary of the founding of Umkhonto weSizwe which was held at Freedom Park on Thursday, Zikalala says only refugees who left their country for political reasons should live in South Africa.
Those who are real refugees should get asylum but those who are here for economical refugees are causing a problem as there is a lot of unemployment in the country.Dr Snuki Zikalala, President - ANC Veterans League
Our government should first look after its own citizens - Those who are here for economical reasons, must go back to their country.Dr Snuki Zikalala, President - ANC Veterans League
Listen below to the full conversation:
