Investing for other people is a great gift idea for the festive season.

How about getting your child's investment journey started?

Bruce Whitfield asks an expert how best to do this for a 13-year-old.

Putting some priceless investment ideas on the table is Professor Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist at Genera Capital.

The famous saying in Economics is that there's no such thing as a free lunch - I'm going to challenge that and suggest there are some free things in the investment world. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Rather than suggesting an investment in an asset on a market, I'm actually suggesting an investment in yourself by going and doing a Coursera course... These courses cost nothing! Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

An example is Brian Walsh's course on saving money for the future or financial planning which would take a person into the world of financial literacy... If there is one thing I could give my former 13-year-old self or in fact my teenage children, it would be this financial literacy. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Click here to find more information on Coursera.

If you're wanting to spend a bit of money, invest in something that compounds at a solid rate - think a 40-year investment, Prof. Saville suggests.

If a 13-year-old buys something that grows at 15% per annum, they will make a huge amount of money by the time they are 53 he emphasizes.

Buy an emerging market index, a technology index, a biotech index... These have the capacity to compound for a very, very long time. Prof. Adrian Saville, Investment Specialist - Genera Capital

Listen to Professor Saville's invaluable tips below:

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)