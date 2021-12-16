'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
If there's one thing that can be said about South Africa it's that there's never a dull day in our politics.
A second year into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Professor Nick Binedell (Gordon Institute of Business Science, Gibs) for his take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance.
One year into his presidency Ramaphosa had to deal with Covid, along with a flailing economy and the internal struggles of the ANC.
The general sentiment is that Ramaphosa is not making the progress that he should on our behalf, says Professor Binedell, and this for many reasons.
If we were able to see into the "boardroom" to evaluate how a leader behaves, we could make a judgment he qualifies.
However if this is not possible, we look at the results for an indication.
Thirdly, he says, we would look at a leader's public behaviour.
My analogy is that it's like sprinting in a fog barefoot and hitting thorns - it's been an unbelievably difficult time, and South Africa is a tough country to govern and we have a high expectation of our leadership, especially the President.Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
We had the unprecedented incarceration of a [former] president and then the insurrection, the ANC had a bad election in spite of what spin doctors might say, and then we got hit by Omicron in recent times... and we've had major failures on basic delivery.Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
Then the silent one we're not seeing is the million kids who'll leave school right now, with very few getting a job in the formal economy.Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
Prof. Binedell talks about the "incredible preparation" Ramaphosa has had considering his union days, running the ANC as secretary-general and being active in business.
I would suggest there's been a shift in the underlying belief and confidence in the state. President Ramaphosa himself I think is an exceptional individual - highly experienced, consistent, not dramatic... careful and steady...Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
We've got to be careful of Stockholm Syndrome and being captured by the emotion of 'thank God it's not as bad as the Zuma era', but there is something to be grateful for.Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
He's steadied the ship in many ways, the economy has shown a bit of a bounceback and although we have so many things that should scare us... I've got absolute confidence in Ramaphosa's integrity and his experience to manage.Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
What South Africa is looking for now though, is something like Rassie (Erarusmus) in the changeroom says Bindell.
"We want to see a president get little more heated, a little more focused, and we want to see people get replaced for not performing."
Prof. Binedell acknowledges that Ramaphosa has made some very important appointments, but ultimately believes he's also not been able to act.
After bringing us democracy and liberation, the ANC has really struggled to find its post-democratic rhythm and seems to lack a strategic vision...Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science
Listen to the discussion about the state of our democracy below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'
Source : GCIS
