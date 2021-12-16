Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Black Axe: Inside Nigeria’s Deadliest Cult
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Peter Macjob - Documentary Reporter at BBC Africa Eye
Charlie Northcott - producer for BBC Africa Eye
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
RECONCILIATION: Rejection from family is harder to deal with - Psychologist Relebogile Mabotja chats to Psych Central clinical psychologist Christel Roets to weigh in on how family rifts can be repaired. 16 December 2021 2:20 PM
SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise Soldiers were deployed during the unrest in July to monitor the situation at the time after violence broke out in parts of Gauteng... 16 December 2021 12:17 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala Africa National Congress Veterans League president says the SA government must take care of its own citizens first before those fr... 16 December 2021 4:11 PM
View all Politics
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Business
The radio industry is smaller than most people realise - Kgomotso 'KG' Moeketsi Media personalities Penny Lebyane and Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi tackle ageism in a predominately young country in the entertainment i... 16 December 2021 12:03 PM
When we start sounding the same music becomes monotonous - Joe Nina Clement Manyathela chats to legendary musician Joe Nina, who says he makes music because he wants to satisfy his soul and hopefull... 16 December 2021 11:24 AM
I am extremely proud of myself, it was an amazing experience - Lalela Mswane Miss Universe second runner up weighs in on her participating in Israel for the Miss Universe pageant. 16 December 2021 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report. 15 December 2021 4:25 PM
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man saving goldfish from choking goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 December 2021 8:53 AM
Grandma branded evil for buying all grandkids except son's step-child pyjamas Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Tiger Woods watching son's mannerisms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'

16 December 2021 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Nick Binedell
economic recovery
Professor Nick Binedell

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance

If there's one thing that can be said about South Africa it's that there's never a dull day in our politics.

A second year into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks analyst Professor Nick Binedell (Gordon Institute of Business Science, Gibs) for his take on President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance.

One year into his presidency Ramaphosa had to deal with Covid, along with a flailing economy and the internal struggles of the ANC.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings on Tuesday, 23 November 2021 during his state visit. Picture: GCIS.

The general sentiment is that Ramaphosa is not making the progress that he should on our behalf, says Professor Binedell, and this for many reasons.

If we were able to see into the "boardroom" to evaluate how a leader behaves, we could make a judgment he qualifies.

However if this is not possible, we look at the results for an indication.

Thirdly, he says, we would look at a leader's public behaviour.

My analogy is that it's like sprinting in a fog barefoot and hitting thorns - it's been an unbelievably difficult time, and South Africa is a tough country to govern and we have a high expectation of our leadership, especially the President.

Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science

We had the unprecedented incarceration of a [former] president and then the insurrection, the ANC had a bad election in spite of what spin doctors might say, and then we got hit by Omicron in recent times... and we've had major failures on basic delivery.

Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science

Then the silent one we're not seeing is the million kids who'll leave school right now, with very few getting a job in the formal economy.

Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science

Prof. Binedell talks about the "incredible preparation" Ramaphosa has had considering his union days, running the ANC as secretary-general and being active in business.

I would suggest there's been a shift in the underlying belief and confidence in the state. President Ramaphosa himself I think is an exceptional individual - highly experienced, consistent, not dramatic... careful and steady...

Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science

We've got to be careful of Stockholm Syndrome and being captured by the emotion of 'thank God it's not as bad as the Zuma era', but there is something to be grateful for.

Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host

He's steadied the ship in many ways, the economy has shown a bit of a bounceback and although we have so many things that should scare us... I've got absolute confidence in Ramaphosa's integrity and his experience to manage.

Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science

What South Africa is looking for now though, is something like Rassie (Erarusmus) in the changeroom says Bindell.

"We want to see a president get little more heated, a little more focused, and we want to see people get replaced for not performing."

Prof. Binedell acknowledges that Ramaphosa has made some very important appointments, but ultimately believes he's also not been able to act.

After bringing us democracy and liberation, the ANC has really struggled to find its post-democratic rhythm and seems to lack a strategic vision...

Prof. Nick Binedell - Gordon Institute of Business Science

Listen to the discussion about the state of our democracy below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'




16 December 2021 9:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
ANC
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Nick Binedell
economic recovery
Professor Nick Binedell

More from Business

Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

16 December 2021 7:48 PM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology

16 December 2021 7:26 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable

16 December 2021 6:57 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'

15 December 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas

15 December 2021 8:13 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail

15 December 2021 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst

15 December 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity

14 December 2021 8:47 PM

The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?

14 December 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

14 December 2021 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable

16 December 2021 6:57 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala

16 December 2021 4:11 PM

Africa National Congress Veterans League president says the SA government must take care of its own citizens first before those from outside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reconciliation without accountability 'a cowardly way' of solving SA's problems

16 December 2021 1:16 PM

Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist Andre Vlok says we can't sit around and expect people to be reconciled if their lived realities are still very much of the past.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Results show that Eskom is gradually on a path to optimal performance - Mabuza

16 December 2021 10:09 AM

Deputy President David Mabuza said the power utility is not yet out of the woods and urged management and staff to continue on the quest to restore Eskom to a utility that truly serves all South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No chance for stage 8 load shedding because of an environmental matter'

16 December 2021 8:23 AM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on what is happening at the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'

15 December 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail

15 December 2021 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds

15 December 2021 4:25 PM

ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We will prioritise people on waiting list since 1996, and then some - Joburg MMC

15 December 2021 3:51 PM

Newly elected City of Johannesburg MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso outlines his plans in his new portfolio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma parole unlawful and he must go back to jail - High Court rules

15 December 2021 10:57 AM

Former president Jacob Zuma has been directed to return to prison and serve the remainder of his sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

16 December 2021 7:48 PM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas

15 December 2021 8:13 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?

14 December 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list

13 December 2021 8:30 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation

13 December 2021 7:59 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Basic Income Grant: Can’t afford it, can’t afford to not have it?

13 December 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi of the School of Economics and Business Science (Wits).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Omicron blues: Rand pummeled to R16.06/$

10 December 2021 9:38 AM

Africa Melane (in for Bruce Whitfield on The Money Show) interviews Investec Chief Economist Annabel Bishop.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Festive season heartbreak for KZN franchisee as Sasria delays some riot payouts

8 December 2021 9:09 PM

Wendy Knowler follows up on the case of a franchisee hard-hit by the July looting and now a claim payout delay, on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We must look after our money so we can look after ourselves beyond coaching'

8 December 2021 8:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews revered football figure Pitso Mosimane, currently Head Coach for Egypt's Al Ahly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Eskom must shut 5 power stations, redirect resources to reduce load shedding'

8 December 2021 6:49 PM

"Eskom's strategy is totally flawed!" Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Rossouw, CEO of Independent Energy Thought Leaders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala

Politics

Reconciliation without accountability 'a cowardly way' of solving SA's problems

Politics

South Africa remains on Level 1 despite fourth wave

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC's Mabuza praises sacrifices made by MK military veterans

16 December 2021 6:14 PM

Warning issued for disruptive rain across at least 5 provinces

16 December 2021 5:18 PM

Vinpro relieved by govt's decision to keep SA on lockdown level 1

16 December 2021 4:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA