Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: Black Axe: Inside Nigeria’s Deadliest Cult
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Peter Macjob - Documentary Reporter at BBC Africa Eye
Charlie Northcott - producer for BBC Africa Eye
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
RECONCILIATION: Rejection from family is harder to deal with - Psychologist Relebogile Mabotja chats to Psych Central clinical psychologist Christel Roets to weigh in on how family rifts can be repaired. 16 December 2021 2:20 PM
SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise Soldiers were deployed during the unrest in July to monitor the situation at the time after violence broke out in parts of Gauteng... 16 December 2021 12:17 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala Africa National Congress Veterans League president says the SA government must take care of its own citizens first before those fr... 16 December 2021 4:11 PM
View all Politics
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome' Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results. 15 December 2021 8:42 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Business
The radio industry is smaller than most people realise - Kgomotso 'KG' Moeketsi Media personalities Penny Lebyane and Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi tackle ageism in a predominately young country in the entertainment i... 16 December 2021 12:03 PM
When we start sounding the same music becomes monotonous - Joe Nina Clement Manyathela chats to legendary musician Joe Nina, who says he makes music because he wants to satisfy his soul and hopefull... 16 December 2021 11:24 AM
I am extremely proud of myself, it was an amazing experience - Lalela Mswane Miss Universe second runner up weighs in on her participating in Israel for the Miss Universe pageant. 16 December 2021 9:26 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report. 15 December 2021 4:25 PM
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
DStv Premiership Report: Sundowns secures 1-0 victory over SuperSport United First-half goal by Peter Shalulile secured the win for Masandawana. 12 December 2021 9:24 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man saving goldfish from choking goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 December 2021 8:53 AM
Grandma branded evil for buying all grandkids except son's step-child pyjamas Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Tiger Woods watching son's mannerisms goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner shares his holiday reading list The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Discovery Bank CEO Hylton Kallner. 13 December 2021 8:30 PM
Life beyond load-shedding... it's coming, and with it reindustrialisation The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Political and Trend Analyst JP Landman. 13 December 2021 7:59 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable

16 December 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Treasury
Credit ratings agencies
Fitch
Fitch Ratings
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SA economic outlook
Peter Attard Montalto
Moody's
Duncan Pieterse
economic recovery
July Unrest
fiscal sustainability

Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto.
@ piotrkt/123rf.com

Ratings agency Fitch has upgraded its outlook for South Africa from negative to stable.

While we're still three levels below investment grade, this does mean that the country is less likely to face further downgrades is how Bruce Whitfield sums it up.

He talks to Duncan Pieterse, Head of Asset and Liability Management at National Treasury.

What was welcoming about their statement was of course that they did cite the improvement on the fiscal side, which was really the intention of the recent MTBPS [Medium Term Budget Policy Statement] - to ensure that we communicate a message of fiscal sustainability.

Duncan Pieterse, Head of Asset and Liability Management - National Treasury

RELATED: 'Treasury must act responsibly so future generations not burdened by SA's debt'

RELATED: Moody’s downgrades SA cities – what that means for households and businesses

Does Fitch's announcement bode well for decisions by the other ratings agencies?

Moody's is the only one that has us on a negative outlook but our rating is still sub-investment grade... so it really is about continuing our path on fiscal sustainability, which we think we've set a very good basis for... and then dealing with some of the risks that all of the ratings agencies (and ourselves in fact) have communicated in the MTBPS.

Duncan Pieterse, Head of Asset and Liability Management - National Treasury

Fitch had been too negative with its outlook for some time says Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research at Intellidex.

The Fitch statement again mentions the July unrest... I think South Africa seems to have glossed over the implications of July... and really the agencies are saying that this does have to be dealt with.

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex

Everyone wants to know, is there going to be unrest in 2022... and the probabilities are looking quite high.

Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets and Research - Intellidex

Listen to the interviews with Pieterse and Montalto in the audio clips below:


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable




16 December 2021 6:57 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
National Treasury
Credit ratings agencies
Fitch
Fitch Ratings
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
SA economic outlook
Peter Attard Montalto
Moody's
Duncan Pieterse
economic recovery
July Unrest
fiscal sustainability

More from Business

'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'

16 December 2021 9:02 PM

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)

16 December 2021 7:48 PM

Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology

16 December 2021 7:26 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'

15 December 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas

15 December 2021 8:13 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail

15 December 2021 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Inflation hits almost 5-year high 'but it could be a whole lot worse' - analyst

15 December 2021 6:51 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews George Glynos, Head of Research at ETM Analytics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom could be forced to shut down 2 power stations - a third of capacity

14 December 2021 8:47 PM

The Money Show interviews Chris Yelland after Eskom is denied an exemption to keep the plants running above pollution limits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA?

14 December 2021 7:56 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Two Pfizer jabs provide 70% protection against hospitalisation with Omicron'

14 December 2021 6:52 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Ryan Noach about 'preliminary' data released by Discovery Health on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom'

16 December 2021 9:02 PM

Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala

16 December 2021 4:11 PM

Africa National Congress Veterans League president says the SA government must take care of its own citizens first before those from outside.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Reconciliation without accountability 'a cowardly way' of solving SA's problems

16 December 2021 1:16 PM

Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist Andre Vlok says we can't sit around and expect people to be reconciled if their lived realities are still very much of the past.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Results show that Eskom is gradually on a path to optimal performance - Mabuza

16 December 2021 10:09 AM

Deputy President David Mabuza said the power utility is not yet out of the woods and urged management and staff to continue on the quest to restore Eskom to a utility that truly serves all South Africans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No chance for stage 8 load shedding because of an environmental matter'

16 December 2021 8:23 AM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on what is happening at the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom lodges appeal to avoid shutting down 2 plants: 'There's a better outcome'

15 December 2021 8:42 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after the power utility posts its interim results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail

15 December 2021 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds

15 December 2021 4:25 PM

ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

We will prioritise people on waiting list since 1996, and then some - Joburg MMC

15 December 2021 3:51 PM

Newly elected City of Johannesburg MMC for housing Mlungisi Mabaso outlines his plans in his new portfolio.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma parole unlawful and he must go back to jail - High Court rules

15 December 2021 10:57 AM

Former president Jacob Zuma has been directed to return to prison and serve the remainder of his sentence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Economic refugees should go back, there is unemployment in SA - Snuki Zikalala

Politics

Reconciliation without accountability 'a cowardly way' of solving SA's problems

Politics

South Africa remains on Level 1 despite fourth wave

Local

EWN Highlights

ANC's Mabuza praises sacrifices made by MK military veterans

16 December 2021 6:14 PM

Warning issued for disruptive rain across at least 5 provinces

16 December 2021 5:18 PM

Vinpro relieved by govt's decision to keep SA on lockdown level 1

16 December 2021 4:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA