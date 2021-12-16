Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology





Tis the season to be merry, but also traditionally the time of year for debit order mess-ups.

Banks tend to deduct payments early from salary deposits in December, on the fifteenth instead of towards the end of the month as usual.

I can guarantee you that in the next few days I'll get emails from people who weren't expecting it, who missed the notifications, and they'll be very put out. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler explains that credit providers do these early deductions because a certain percentage of clients decide, after a hard year, that they're going to start spending their early December pay cheques.

Of course this often happens before the debit orders are met.

She focuses on a slightly different case study this week on The Money Show.

When Cedric went under debt review in March 2020 his debt amounted to around R75,000.

He pays R2,500 on the 15th of every month via debit order to a Payment Distribution Adminstrator (PDA) which pays each of his creditors an agreed amount.

Cedric tells Knowler he chose the the 15th because that’s when he gets paid.

But this month he relates, Debt Busters debited him on the 10th "without my permission".

This wiped out all the money he'd been saving for Christmas shopping... He hadn't planned for it... He was told it would take anything between 3-12 days to reverse the money. He was very, very angry about that. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

He'd done really well - just over 18 months later, he's going to be debt-free in about six months. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

The legal issue is that both the National Credit Act and common law require the consumer to give consent and authorisation before any amendment... but a lot of the credit providers have an out because they put a little clause in the contract which most people don't read... 'except in December' when the debit order may go off at an earlier date... Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Knowler took up Cedric's case with Debt Busters COO Benay Sager.

This client _had _received a notification about an early debit order, but had not seen it and thus not given his consent.

Debt Busters noted that the debit order mandate form consumers sign allows for the movement of date if payment date falls on weekends or public holidays or if there is a historical missed payment (but nothing about early December debits).

As it happens, Cedric had missed a payment in June last year which he then made up, but was still mistakenly down as a high-risk customer.

The tale eventually results in a happy ending, with a refund facilitated for the consumer for December 15.

And as a sorry they are going surprise Cedric by paying off the last of one of his last debits - to RCS - in the amount of R900. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

