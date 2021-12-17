Panda App aimed at aiding mental health issues
The coronavirus pandemic has certainly highlighted and made prevalent mental health issues.
In an effort to aid mental health issues, Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics Allan Sweidan has created the Panda mental health app.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Sweidan says the initiated for the app were prompted by the two tragedies at Sandton City where two people jumped to their death.
Panda has been in the works for the last two years, because we felt mental health has been at top of mind for a lot of people.Allan Sweidan, Creator - Panda Mental Health App
It was a problem before the coronavirus, but it became much worse during the pandemic and the lockdown.Allan Sweidan, Creator - Panda Mental Health App
Listen below to the full conversation:
