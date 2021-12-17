Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 11:05
Sex focus- the dangers of over the counter sexual enhancements
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Elna Mckintosh, sexual health practitioner
Dr Shingai Mutambirwa
Today at 18:38
ZOOM Friday File - Clementina Ceramics
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Clementina van der Walt - Co-founder of Clementina Ceremics
No Items to show
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Panda App aimed at aiding mental health issues

17 December 2021 7:27 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Mental health
Pandemic
mental health app

Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics Allan Sweidan reflects on the how this new app works.

The coronavirus pandemic has certainly highlighted and made prevalent mental health issues.

In an effort to aid mental health issues, Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics Allan Sweidan has created the Panda mental health app.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Sweidan says the initiated for the app were prompted by the two tragedies at Sandton City where two people jumped to their death.

Panda has been in the works for the last two years, because we felt mental health has been at top of mind for a lot of people.

Allan Sweidan, Creator - Panda Mental Health App

It was a problem before the coronavirus, but it became much worse during the pandemic and the lockdown.

Allan Sweidan, Creator - Panda Mental Health App

Listen below to the full conversation:




