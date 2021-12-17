South Africans urged to be careful not to clog healthcare system these holidays





The National Coronavirus Command Council on Thursday announced that South Africa will stay at Level 1 lockdown, for the moment at least.

The council noted that the nation is now firmly in the grips of a fourth wave, driven by the Omicron variant of the virus.

The council has appealed to South Africans to remember the basics, including social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitisation as well as avoiding large gatherings that may serve as super spreader events.

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana urges South Africans to be mindful when they enjoy the festivities as hospitals are in need of services to attend to COVID-19 emergencies.

We don't want anything else coming to clog our healthcare systems, whether it is accidents on the road or drunken fights. We want to urge South Africans to be very careful. Professor Koleka Mlisana, Chairperson - Ministerial Advisory Committee

Listen below to the full conversation: