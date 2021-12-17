[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Man saving goldfish from choking goes viral

Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches

Social media is talking after a video of Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches.

Watch the video below:

Okay,but I will probably delete if I get to much "bite" from South Africans!

After all it's for them who we working and playing 🇿🇦 https://t.co/e780si5w4E pic.twitter.com/tehF9rG4fp — Rassie Erasmus (@RassieRugby) December 16, 2021

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: