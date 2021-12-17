What listeners think about Showmax's The Wife series
Based on the first three books in the Hlomu series by Dudu Busani Dube, The Wife on Showmax has taken South Africa by storm.
The telenovela follows the Zulu brothers, a formidable crime family, through the eyes of the women they marry.
Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss about the show with Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Ondela Parella, Lindokuhle Cebisa and Keneilwe Sebola.
This production is huge, when the initial announcement was made, people were excited and went wild because they loved the books. When the show started, it started trending from 5 am.Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Editor and Journalist
Parrella says she has read the books and is also enjoying the series on Showmax.
Cebisa says he has only read one book from the series and is also enjoying the telenovela.
I have the luxury of not having read the books, therefore I am seeing the show through new eyes.Keneilwe Sebola, Journalist /Scientist
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Lifestyle
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free)
Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
The radio industry is smaller than most people realise - Kgomotso 'KG' Moeketsi
Media personalities Penny Lebyane and Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi tackle ageism in a predominately young country in the entertainment industry, GBV, parenting and dating as a mature person.Read More
When we start sounding the same music becomes monotonous - Joe Nina
Clement Manyathela chats to legendary musician Joe Nina, who says he makes music because he wants to satisfy his soul and hopefully someone will like what he produces.Read More
I am extremely proud of myself, it was an amazing experience - Lalela Mswane
Miss Universe second runner up weighs in on her participating in Israel for the Miss Universe pageant.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More
UK set to remove South Africa from its Covid-19 red list
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto, Head of Capital Markets Research at Intellidex.Read More
Fun things kids can make at home during the holidays
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares ideas on the fun things the little ones can do during the festive season.Read More
Dion Chang: I knew I wanted to pursue a creative career, I was bad at maths
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Fluxtrends director Dion Chang on the Upside of Failure.Read More