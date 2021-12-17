Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

What listeners think about Showmax's The Wife series

17 December 2021 11:11 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Showmax
Hlomu the series
Hlomu the wife
zulu brothers

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss about the telenovela about the Zulu brothers through the eyes of the women they marry.

Based on the first three books in the Hlomu series by Dudu Busani Dube, The Wife on Showmax has taken South Africa by storm.

The telenovela follows the Zulu brothers, a formidable crime family, through the eyes of the women they marry.

Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss about the show with Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Ondela Parella, Lindokuhle Cebisa and Keneilwe Sebola.

This production is huge, when the initial announcement was made, people were excited and went wild because they loved the books. When the show started, it started trending from 5 am.

Pearl Boshomane Tsotetsi, Editor and Journalist

Parrella says she has read the books and is also enjoying the series on Showmax.

Cebisa says he has only read one book from the series and is also enjoying the telenovela.

I have the luxury of not having read the books, therefore I am seeing the show through new eyes.

Keneilwe Sebola, Journalist /Scientist

Listen below to the full conversation:




