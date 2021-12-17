Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana





In 1995 on 16 December, Orlando Pirates became the first South African team to win an African championship.

The Buccanears won the second leg of the 1995 African Champions Cup (ACC) Final against ASEC Mimosas with a score of 1-0.

The winning goal was scored by Jerry Sikhosana who joins John Perlman to talk about that beautiful day.

Yes, I scored that important goal, but I always reflect to our goalkeeper Willy Okpara as they had so many scoring opportunities and he kept us in the game. Jerry Sikhosana, Soccer legend

Also, most of the giants that played on that game were selected to play for Bafana Bafana who went on to win the African Cup of Nations in 1996. Jerry Sikhosana, Soccer legend

