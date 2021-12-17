Court dismisses Bathabile Dlamini's bid to evade pergury trial
The Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Friday dismissed former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's application to have her perjury charges discharged.
During a Constitutional Court inquiry into the social grants' saga in 2017, an inquiry found that she lied under oath and gave false evidence.
The former minister has denied intentionally giving false information to the inquiry.
However, the magistrate said there were reasonable grounds that the former minister might still be confronted about the charges.
The trial is set to continue.
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
