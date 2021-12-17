SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'
CAPE TOWN - The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) have welcomed a high court decision ordering former boss Hlaudi Motsoeneng to repay over R11 million within seven days.
The former SABC COO received the money from the public broadcaster as a so-called 'success fee'.
The high court has declared that payment unlawful and invalid.
Motsoeneng will now have to pay R11.5million plus 15.5% interest backdated to September 2016.
According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund would have to make the payment to the public broadcaster if Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.
The matter was taken to court by the SABC and SIU to challenge a decision by the previous boards to pay the former COO the money as part of an investigation into irregular transactions.
SIU head Andy Mothibi said this was a continuation of the implementation of SIU outcomes and consequence management to recover money lost by the SABC.
Mothibi added there were other cases on the high court roll and at the special tribunal awaiting adjudication. These would result in further recoveries for the broadcaster.
SABC Group CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the judgment bore testimony to their commitment to addressing corporate governance failures of the past while ensuring money due to the corporation was recovered.
Mxakwe said the judgment further demonstrated progress in the SABC’s turnaround journey.
This article first appeared on EWN : SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'
