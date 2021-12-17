It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service
Yesterday there was flooding in parts of Pretoria, we had some streets having to be closed in Centurion. Apparently ther eis more on the way.
South African Weather Service meteorologist Kumsa Masizana has more.
We are currently in the presence of tropical moisture. That has been happening for the past few weeks going into the next seven days. Yesterday we had some widespread showers and some thundershowers. We received about 47 millimeters of rain in Centurion which resulted in some localised flooding in areas where low-lying areas.Kumsa Masizana, Meteorologist - South African Weather Service
This may be due to la lina, where have above-normal rainfall. It is very common for this time of the year to receive some rainfall over the eastern parts of South Africa but we have been getting some much rainfall that our grounds are even getting saturated.Kumsa Masizana, Meteorologist - South African Weather Service
It is going to be a rainy weekend and I understand that a lot of people have already started making plans, it is a season where most are still probably on the roads, some probably have some outdoor events.Kumsa Masizana, Meteorologist - South African Weather Service
Listen below for the full interview...
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_60066274_the-boy-in-a-bright-yellow-raincoat-with-effort-holds-an-umbrella-from-wind-strong-wind-pulls-out-a-.html?vti=o2rsnziyy1mh7v039s-1-21
