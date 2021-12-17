I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama





It’s unusual for a performer to have a bigger profile overseas than in her home country. This is certainly the case for South African Music Awards nominee Nomfusi. With a busy European touring schedule and huge overseas fan base she has opened for Lionel Richie at the Stimmen Festival in Germany; performed at the UK’s Womad festival; shared the stage with South African icons Hugh Masekela, Dorothy Masuka and Sibongile Khumalo.

Even during lockdown she has been touring the world and recently returned home to SA after another series of shows in Germany this month.

She tells Relebogile Mabotja more on #702Unplugged.

I am happy to be back. I am a world-touring artist. That is what I do and that is my life. Nomfusi Ngonyama, Musician