COVID-19: South Africa records 20,713 new cases
Seventeen people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90,297.
The Health Department reported that identified 20,713 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,276,529.
RELATED: **As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections**
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,975,417 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.
The Department says it has administered 27,496,599 million vaccinations to date.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 276 529 with 20 713 new cases reported. Today 35 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 297 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 975 417 with a recovery rate of 90,8% pic.twitter.com/5RWDxYgSwL— Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 17, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_156550976_doctor-holds-test-tube-and-cotton-swab-in-his-hands-with-medical-gloves-in-laboratory-close-up-dna-e.html?vti=lp6vd3em3wf6r2dv4v-1-7
More from Local
It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service
South African Weather Service meteorologist Kumsa Masizana says the situation could be due to la lina, where have above-normal rainfall.Read More
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'
According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.Read More
Panda App aimed at aiding mental health issues
Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics Allan Sweidan reflects on the how this new app works.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More
RECONCILIATION: Rejection from family is harder to deal with - Psychologist
Relebogile Mabotja chats to Psych Central clinical psychologist Christel Roets to weigh in on how family rifts can be repaired.Read More
SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise
Soldiers were deployed during the unrest in July to monitor the situation at the time after violence broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year when Zuma was sent to prison for contempt.Read More
South Africa remains on Level 1 despite fourth wave
The National Coronavirus Command Council appeals to South Africans to remember the basics, including social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitisation as wee as avoiding large gatherings.Read More
'No chance for stage 8 load shedding because of an environmental matter'
Energy analyst Chris Yelland and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on what is happening at the power utility.Read More
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas
Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.Read More