COVID-19: South Africa records 20,713 new cases





Seventeen people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90,297.

The Health Department reported that identified 20,713 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,276,529.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,975,417 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.

The Department says it has administered 27,496,599 million vaccinations to date.