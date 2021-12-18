Streaming issues? Report here
Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020 Refiloe Mpakanyane 1500 x 1500 2020
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Music with Kenny Maistry
See full line-up
Weekend Breakfast with Refiloe Mpakanyane
06:00 - 10:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
COVID-19: South Africa records 20,713 new cases The Health Department reported that 17 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,297. 18 December 2021 6:31 AM
It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service South African Weather Service meteorologist Kumsa Masizana says the situation could be due to la lina, where have above-normal rai... 17 December 2021 2:26 PM
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee' According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a... 17 December 2021 12:43 PM
View all Local
Court dismisses Bathabile Dlamini's bid to evade pergury trial The former minister's application to have her perjury charges discharged has been dismissed in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. 17 December 2021 12:55 PM
South Africans urged to be careful not to clog healthcare system these holidays Ministerial Advisory Committee chairperson professor Koleka Mlisana on the country staying on level 1 lockdown. 17 December 2021 7:57 AM
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
View all Politics
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:26 PM
Ratings agency Fitch upgrades outlook for SA from negative to stable Bruce Whitfield interviews Duncan Pieterse from National Treasury and Intellidex's Peter Attard Montalto. 16 December 2021 6:57 PM
View all Business
What listeners think about Showmax's The Wife series Clement Manyathela facilitates a discuss about the telenovela about the Zulu brothers through the eyes of the women they marry. 17 December 2021 11:11 AM
The radio industry is smaller than most people realise - Kgomotso 'KG' Moeketsi Media personalities Penny Lebyane and Kgomotso "KG" Moeketsi tackle ageism in a predominately young country in the entertainment i... 16 December 2021 12:03 PM
When we start sounding the same music becomes monotonous - Joe Nina Clement Manyathela chats to legendary musician Joe Nina, who says he makes music because he wants to satisfy his soul and hopefull... 16 December 2021 11:24 AM
View all Lifestyle
Pirates giants who played on day went on to win Afcon in 1996 - Jerry Sikhosana John Perlman chats to Jerry Sikhosana who scored the winning goal when Orlando Pirates beat ASEC Mimosas in 1995. 17 December 2021 12:27 PM
Cricket SA and some key players guilty of prejudice - Report finds ESPN SA correspondent Firdose Moonda tackles the key findings of Social Justice and Nation-Building commission report. 15 December 2021 4:25 PM
Max Verstappen wins Formula One World Title Verstappen secured a 10th victory of the season when he took a second safety car to overtake seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton. 12 December 2021 5:25 PM
View all Sport
I am a world-touring artist and happy to back home - Nomfusi Ngonyama The musician tells Relebogile Mabotja on #702Unplugged about her life and career after another series of shows in Germany this mon... 17 December 2021 3:16 PM
[WATCH] Rassie Erasmus enjoying his holidays leaves everyone in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 17 December 2021 8:15 AM
[WATCH] Man saving goldfish from choking goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 December 2021 8:53 AM
View all Entertainment
Elon Musk named Time's 'Person of the Year' - what if he'd stayed in SA? Bruce Whitfield interviews Prof. Keith Breckenridge from the Wits Institute For Social And Economic Research (Wiser). 14 December 2021 7:56 PM
China property giant defaults on debt, 'symptomatic of country's debt buildup' Africa Melane discusses China's building boom and ghost cities with John Loos, Property Economist at FNB. 9 December 2021 8:52 PM
China's Tencent makes huge investment in TymeBank Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Tauriq Keraan about TymeBank's highly successful Series-B capital raise. 7 December 2021 7:03 PM
View all World
Making sense of your employee benefits to help you make better financial choices Momentum Corporate is on a drive to help you make sense of your employee benefits 7 December 2021 9:31 AM
Making meaningful business change through ESG Arabile Gumede and a panel of experts discuss making meaningful change through environmental, social and corporate governance. 6 December 2021 3:08 PM
WATCH: Bus attempting to cross river in Kenya gets swept away Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 December 2021 8:51 AM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa steered the ship but we need him to be like Rassie in the changeroom' Two years into the Covid-19 pandemic, Bruce Whitfield asks Gibs' Prof. Nick Binedell about President Cyril Ramaphosa's performance 16 December 2021 9:02 PM
Priceless investment gift ideas for a young teenager (and some are free) Genera Capital's Prof. Adrian Saville shares invaluable tips on starting a youngster's investment journey on The Money Show. 16 December 2021 7:48 PM
'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show. 15 December 2021 8:13 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

COVID-19: South Africa records 20,713 new cases

18 December 2021 6:31 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
vaccine
COVID-19 fourth wave
Omicron

The Health Department reported that 17 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,297.

Seventeen people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90,297.

The Health Department reported that identified 20,713 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,276,529.

RELATED: **As vaccine hesitancy lingers, SA records 17, 154 new COVID-19 infections**

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,975,417 with a recovery rate of 90,8%.

The Department says it has administered 27,496,599 million vaccinations to date.




18 December 2021 6:31 AM
by Zanele Zama
Tags:
#Covid19
vaccine
COVID-19 fourth wave
Omicron

More from Local

It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service

17 December 2021 2:26 PM

South African Weather Service meteorologist Kumsa Masizana says the situation could be due to la lina, where have above-normal rainfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'

17 December 2021 12:43 PM

According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Panda App aimed at aiding mental health issues

17 December 2021 7:27 AM

Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics Allan Sweidan reflects on the how this new app works.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology

16 December 2021 7:26 PM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

RECONCILIATION: Rejection from family is harder to deal with - Psychologist

16 December 2021 2:20 PM

Relebogile Mabotja chats to Psych Central clinical psychologist Christel Roets to weigh in on how family rifts can be repaired.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SANDF not on standby following Zuma medical parole judgment - Modise

16 December 2021 12:17 PM

Soldiers were deployed during the unrest in July to monitor the situation at the time after violence broke out in parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal earlier this year when Zuma was sent to prison for contempt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa remains on Level 1 despite fourth wave

16 December 2021 10:20 AM

The National Coronavirus Command Council appeals to South Africans to remember the basics, including social distancing, mask-wearing and sanitisation as wee as avoiding large gatherings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'No chance for stage 8 load shedding because of an environmental matter'

16 December 2021 8:23 AM

Energy analyst Chris Yelland and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on what is happening at the power utility.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Santa Claus is coming to town' on Checkers delivery bikes this Christmas

15 December 2021 8:13 PM

Branding expert Andy Rice discusses the Christmas campaign for Checkers' Sixty60 delivery service on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zuma, Correctional Services to appeal court ruling ordering him back to jail

15 December 2021 7:51 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to legal journo Karyn Maughan about the latest developments after the High Court ruling against Jacob Zuma.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

COVID-19: South Africa records 20,713 new cases

Local

It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service

Local

South Africans urged to be careful not to clog healthcare system these holidays

Politics

EWN Highlights

UK reports third consecutive record of daily COVID cases

17 December 2021 6:41 PM

Switzerland targets unvaccinated with new COVID curbs

17 December 2021 6:34 PM

Ex-Proteas captain Smith rejects charges of racism

17 December 2021 5:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA