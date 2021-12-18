How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas





Christmas is around the corner and food anthropologist Anna Trapoido has some suggestions of yummy food to try.

To spice up the kitchen, Trapido says the best way to cook up a storm is to imagine being at the place that has inspired the food.

She tells Refiloe Mpakanyane about her Durban favourite food.

If you g to Durban one of my great Durban pleasures is on the beachfront people will sell you a chunk of Pineapple sprinkled with masala. Anna Trapido, Food anthropologist

I have been playing spiced Pineapple on sticks in my house. Anna Trapido, Food anthropologist

Here is the recipe Trapido explained: Chaat masala/ Pineapple masala is a spice mix typically made of dried mango powder (amchur), ground cumin, ground coriander, dried ginger, fennel seeds, ajwain seeds (carom), dried mint, asafedida powder, black pepper and salt.

Listen to the full interview below: