As COVID infections rise, South Africans begin turning out to get vaccinated





CAPE TOWN - Some progress has been made in the move to get South Africans to vaccinate.

Latest figures show that close to 70,000 people received their jab in the past 24 hours.

READ: Canada lifts travel ban on South Africa and nine other African countries

In Gauteng, some 26,000 people received their shots on Friday.

The Western Cape administered over 11,000 jabs with other provinces following closely behind.

The daily number of those getting vaccinated is slightly higher than those seen during government's Vooma Vaccination Campaign, which has been their attempt to get as many people as possible immunised before the festive season got into full swing.

URGE TO GET VACCINATED

The South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has urged more people to queue up for their COVID-19 jabs.

READ: Travellers urged to make use of pop-up vaccination sites at roadblocks

SAMRC experts have picked up a rapid rise in non-infectious coronavirus RNA fragments in wastewater treatment facilities, particularly from rural communities.

As a rise in new daily COVID-19 infections were picked up from last month, these surges were mostly confined to urban areas.

Director of the SAMRC's Environment and Health Research Unit Professor Angela Matthee said across all rural wastewater treatment plants, there had been a surge in inactivated coronavirus particles over the past week.

Matthee explained the wastewater-based COVID-19 surveillance mechanism was an invaluable tool in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

HIGH INFECTION RATE

The COVID-19 infection rate remains high with 20,713 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, representing a 30.4% positivity rate in a day.

This pushes our known caseload to more than 3,276,000 positive cases.

READ: Health Minister Phaahla worried about drastic decline in COVID vaccinations

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases said a further 35 COVID-19 related deaths were reported, bringing official total fatalities to 90,297.

On the vaccination front more than 27,496,000 doses have been administered meaning over 2,975,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Our recovery rate is 90.8%.

As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 276 529 with 20 713 new cases reported. Today 35 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 90 297 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 2 975 417 with a recovery rate of 90,8% pic.twitter.com/5RWDxYgSwL — Department of Health (@HealthZA) December 17, 2021

This article first appeared on EWN : As COVID infections rise, South Africans begin turning out to get vaccinated