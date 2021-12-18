



JOHANNESBURG - How an interdicted episode of Special Assignment made it on air remains at the centre of an SABC legal battle.

SABC Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni is accused of failing to discharge her duties as group executive of news, failing to stop the interdicted programme from airing and bringing the name of the SABC into disrepute.

Three charges have been affected by the SABC against her.

Advocate Nazeer Cassim has tried to get the parties to reach an agreement outside of the hearing.

The SABC called two senior staff members as witnesses during Friday’s hearings.

The first witness was Advocate Ntuthuzelo Vanara, group executive for legal and governance, who told the inquiry that he made it clear to Magopeni that the episode could not be flighted.

After him was Merlin Naiker, group executive for television, who insisted his role was purely technical and his team had no idea what was in the video they played.

The matter was postponed to Monday where more testimony would be heard.

This article first appeared on EWN : News head Magopeni accused of bringing the name of SABC into disrepute