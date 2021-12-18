By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert





As the wet weather continues in Gauteng, children are spending more time indoors and can get bored easily.

Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush tells Refiloe Mpakanyane that food and family go along way in creating good memories.

Bush shares some fun cooking activities you can do with your children up to bring on the festive cheer.

Sushi sandwiches will be something as at lunchtime they always go 'I'm hungry', so Sushi sandwiches are my go-to for that different kind of quick lunch sandwich snack. Nikki Bush, Creative parenting expert

Cut off the crust and give the kids a rolling pin and they roll out the bread as thinly as possible then you start laying with ham, avo etc and cut it like Sushi. Nikki Bush, Creative parenting expert

Don't do all the cooking for your children, they get fascinated. By the age of ten, your children should be able to make a hot meal. Nikki Bush, Creative parenting expert

Listen to the full interview below: