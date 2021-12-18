COVID-19: South Africa records 16,080 new cases





Forty-eight people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90,345.

The Health Department reported that identified 16,080 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,292,609.

KwaZulu Natal leads the surge with over 4,200 cases followed by Gauteng with over 3,400 cases.

The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,992,289 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.

The Department says it has administered 27,515,090 million vaccinations to date.