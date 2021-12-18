COVID-19: South Africa records 16,080 new cases
Forty-eight people have succumbed to COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle, pushing South Africa’s death toll to 90,345.
The Health Department reported that identified 16,080 positive tests in the same cycle, bringing the country's caseload to 3,292,609.
KwaZulu Natal leads the surge with over 4,200 cases followed by Gauteng with over 3,400 cases.
The cumulative number of recoveries now stands at 2,992,289 with a recovery rate of 90,9%.
The Department says it has administered 27,515,090 million vaccinations to date.
More from Local
News head Magopeni accused of bringing the name of SABC into disrepute
SABC Editor-in-Chief Phathiswa Magopeni is accused of failing to discharge her duties as group executive of news, failing to stop the interdicted programme from airing and bringing the name of the SABC into disrepute.Read More
As COVID infections rise, South Africans begin turning out to get vaccinated
Some progress has been made in the move to get South Africans to vaccinate. Latest figures show that close to 70,000 people received their jab in the past 24 hours.Read More
By age ten, children should be able to make a hot meal - Parenting Expert
Human Potential and Parenting Expert Nikki Bush shares fun meals to do with children this festive season.Read More
How to prepare Durban inspired Pineapple on sticks for Christmas
Food anthropologist Anna Trapoido gives tips on how to spice up your Christmas lunch with some Pineapple.Read More
COVID-19: South Africa records 20,713 new cases
The Health Department reported that 17 more people had died after contracting the virus - with the death toll now at 90,297.Read More
It is going to be a rainy weekend in Gauteng, warns the SA Weather Service
South African Weather Service meteorologist Kumsa Masizana says the situation could be due to la lina, where have above-normal rainfall.Read More
SIU, SABC welcome ruling that Hlaudi Motsoeneng pay back R11m 'success fee'
According to the judgment, the SABC Pension Fund will have to make the payment if Hlaudi Motsoeneng did not foot the bill within a week.Read More
Panda App aimed at aiding mental health issues
Clinical Psychologist and Co-founder at Akeso Clinics Allan Sweidan reflects on the how this new app works.Read More
Tis the season for debit order chaos: one firm covers client payment as apology
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler reports at least one happy ending after a debt company owns up to a mistake - on The Money Show.Read More